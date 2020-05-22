Trevor Noah Taunts 'Aunt Becky' Lori Loughlin After Her Plea Deal

Trevor Noah mocked Lori Loughlin’s deal to serve two months in prison after the U.S. attorney’s office announced that the ex-“Full House” star and her husband have agreed to plead guilty in the college admissions bribery scandal. (Fast forward to 2:35 below.)

“So disappointing,” Noah said. “Yet another rich white famous lady getting sucked into the prison system. You hate to see it.”

Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli signed documents agreeing to plead guilty to conspiracy and fraud charges for paying $500,000 so that their daughters could be fraudulently admitted to USC as crew recruits. Loughlin will also pay a $150,000 fine. Giannulli’s deal calls for five months’ imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.

Noah saw the coronavirus pandemic as the “genius” time for Loughlin, who played Aunt Becky on “Full House” and its “Fuller House” sequel, to throw herself at the mercy of the court. The outbreak has prompted officials “to let people out prison” to curb the spread of COVID-19, he noted.

“Knowing Aunt Becky, she’ll probably pay someone to take her coronavirus test for her,” he zinged.

The comedian then impersonated Aunt Becky to imagine what she would say next.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.