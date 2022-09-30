Trevor Noah announces The Daily Show exit: 'One of my greatest challenges...one of my greatest joys'

Trevor Noah will no longer be the host of The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.

After seven years as host of Comedy Central's flagship late-night show, Noah is ready to hang up his correspondent's tie and get back on the road doing what he became famous for in the first place: standup comedy.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: 74th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS -- Pictured: Trevor Noah arrives to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. -- (Photo by Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)

Trae Patton/NBC/Getty Trevor Noah is leaving 'The Daily Show' after seven years

Noah made the announcement on Thursday's episode of The Daily Show. He started by reminiscing on his seven-year anniversary as host, which is this week, as he shepherded his audience through some truly unprecedented times: the Trump presidency, the pandemic, the Mad About You reboot.

"And then, I realized that after the seven years, my time is up," Noah announced to the audience's audible surprise. "But in the most in the most beautiful way. Honestly. I've loved hosting the show. It's been one of my greatest challenges. It's been one of my greatest joys. I have loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh, even when the stories are particularly s---ty on the worst days. You know, we've we've laughed together, we've cried together. But after seven years, I feel like it's time."

Noah had some massive shoes to fill when Jon Stewart stepped down as host in 2015, having turned The Daily Show from a fake news sketch show into a cultural touchstone. Noah, at the time a well-known comedian perhaps everywhere except America, was up for the challenge.

"I'm really grateful to a network who believed in this random comedian nobody knew on this side of the world," Noah said. "I never dreamed that I would be here. I sort of felt like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. I came in for a tour of what the previous show was, and then the next thing I know, I was handed the keys."

That challenge, however, proved extraordinary at times, as he spent two of his seven years as host broadcasting from home, the effect of which reminded him of his love of, well, not being home all the time.

"I spent two years in my apartment, not on the road," Noah went on to explain. "You know, standup was done, and, and when I got back out there again, I realized there's another part of my life that I want to I want to carry on exploring. I miss learning other languages. I miss going to other countries and putting on shows. I miss just being everywhere, doing everything."

Noah insisted that he won't be disappearing instantly — "If I owe you money, I'll still pay you," he quipped. He ended his brief message by thanking the viewers and the audience: "We'll still be here for the time being. But all I can say is, thank you very much."

In a statement, Comedy Central said there was no "timetable" for Noah's departure, but they're "working on next steps."

"We are grateful to Trevor for our amazing partnership over the past seven years," the statement read. "With no timetable for his departure, we're working together on next steps. As we look ahead, we're excited for the next chapter in the 25+ year history of The Daily Show as it continues to redefine culture through sharp and hilarious social commentary, helping audiences make sense of the world around them."

