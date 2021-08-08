Trevor Moore, Comedian and Co-Founder of The Whitest Kids U Know, Dies at 41

Team Latestly
Trevor Moore is no more. Apart from being a comedian, the deceased was also an actor, writer and producer who had co-founded the sketch comedy group The Whitest Kids U Know. He was 41 and passed away on Friday (August 6) after suffering an accident. The sad news was confirmed by his manager on behalf of Moore's wife, Aimee Carlson. May his soul RIP.

