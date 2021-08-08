Trevor Moore, Comedian and Co-Founder of The Whitest Kids U Know, Dies at 41

The Canadian Press

EDMONTON — Abdul Kanneh had a 102-yard interception return as the Ottawa Redblacks spoiled the start of the new Elks era in Edmonton, emerging with a season-opening 16-12 road victory Saturday. The first — and what would turn out to be the only — major score of the game came five minutes into the fourth quarter courtesy of the Redblacks defence, as a pass from Elks QB Trevor Harris bounced out of the hands of receiver Shai Ross and into the arms of Ottawa’s Kanneh, who blazed almost the length o