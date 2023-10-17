Trevor May rips Oakland A's owner John Fisher in retirement stream: 'Sell the team dude'

Oakland A's closer Trevor May announced his retirement Monday, but made sure to voice his displeasure with owner John Fisher as he joined the movement of pushing the owner to sell the team.

The nine-year MLB veteran announced his decision on his Twitch stream, and during his farewell, he said he loved every single person in the A's organization "except for one guy," alluding to Fisher.

"Sell the team dude," May said. "Sell it man. Let someone who actually takes pride in the things they own, own something. There's actually people give a (expletive) about the game. Let them do it."

May then criticized Fisher for being "afraid of cameras," and he struggled at not "eviscerating that guy" during his lone season with the organization.

"You're a billionaire. You guys have all this power. You shouldn't have any because you haven't earned any of it," he added. "Reality is you got you got handed everything you have, and now you're too soft to sit and stand in front of or take any responsibility for anything you're doing. Yeah, whatever, Oakland is Oakland. You can make all the cases it's not a great city.

"But you're putting hundreds if not thousands of people out of work that have worked somewhere for decades, and you haven't acknowledged that at all. Just be better. That's all we're asking. Just be a human being," May said.

Oakland fans have been vocal in their displeasure about the franchise's move to Las Vegas, staging reverse boycotts at home games and at other stadiums around the league.

In his lone season in Oakland, May was 4-4 with a 3.28 ERA and 21 saves in 35 appearances. He ends his career with 36-28 record and 4.24 ERA with the A's, New York Mets and Minnesota Twins.

