Trevor M. Saliba Recognized as 2022 Leader of Influence: Private Equity Investors and Advisors by Los Angeles Business Journal

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2022 / NFG Sarl ("NFG"), a global investment holding company focused on insurance and finance announced today that its Chief Investment Officer and Director, Trevor M. Saliba has been named as a 2022 Leader of Influence: Private Equity Investors and Advisors by the Los Angeles Business Journal.

Published in the June 06, 2022 edition, the Los Angeles Business Journal article profiles of an impressive cross-section of the top private equity investors and advisors in the Los Angeles marketplace who fund or work on deals that shape the local and national economy. Included in the issue are some LA's most successful private equity and M&A dealmakers, lawyers, accountants, consultants and insurance providers.

Mr. Saliba has a distinguished career as an investment banker, private equity investor and management consultant where he has established a reputation as a sought-after strategic advisor to a global client base working with them at every stage of the transaction lifecycle. As the Chief Investment Officer of NFG, Mr. Saliba oversees the global corporate strategy and development activities for private equity, mergers & acquisitions activities for the firm's non-control and control investments and its portfolio companies.

"It's an honor to be recognized by the LABJ and included in such an impressive group of individuals" said, Trevor M. Saliba, CIO of NFG Sarl. "2021 was a transformational year for Newpoint where we successfully completed multiple deals resulting in significant revenue growth over 2020. As the world is transitioning and recovering from the global pandemic, we are seeing many opportunities in our key target sectors and are looking forward to our continued growth trajectory."

About Newpoint Financial Group SARL

Newpoint Financial Group SARL (NFG), headquartered in Geneva, is a global diversified investment holding company focused insurance and finance operating across multiple business units including insurance, reinsurance, insurance services, specialty risk and finance, asset management and banking with operations located throughout Europe, United States, Caribbean and Africa. For more information, please visit our website at: www.nfgsarl.ch

Story continues

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," " intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

Media Contact:

NAME: Charlotte Green

EMAIL: charlotte@newpointeurope.com

NFG Sarl (Geneva)

+44 (0) 203 983 3304

SOURCE: Newpoint Financial Group









View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/705080/Trevor-M-Saliba-Recognized-as-2022-Leader-of-Influence-Private-Equity-Investors-and-Advisors-by-Los-Angeles-Business-Journal



