Trevor M. Saliba Recognized as 2022 Leader of Influence: Private Equity Investors and Advisors by Los Angeles Business Journal

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2022 / NFG Sarl ("NFG"), a global investment holding company focused on insurance and finance announced today that its Chief Investment Officer and Director, Trevor M. Saliba has been named as a 2022 Leader of Influence: Private Equity Investors and Advisors by the Los Angeles Business Journal.

Published in the June 06, 2022 edition, the Los Angeles Business Journal article profiles of an impressive cross-section of the top private equity investors and advisors in the Los Angeles marketplace who fund or work on deals that shape the local and national economy. Included in the issue are some LA's most successful private equity and M&A dealmakers, lawyers, accountants, consultants and insurance providers.

Mr. Saliba has a distinguished career as an investment banker, private equity investor and management consultant where he has established a reputation as a sought-after strategic advisor to a global client base working with them at every stage of the transaction lifecycle. As the Chief Investment Officer of NFG, Mr. Saliba oversees the global corporate strategy and development activities for private equity, mergers & acquisitions activities for the firm's non-control and control investments and its portfolio companies.

"It's an honor to be recognized by the LABJ and included in such an impressive group of individuals" said, Trevor M. Saliba, CIO of NFG Sarl. "2021 was a transformational year for Newpoint where we successfully completed multiple deals resulting in significant revenue growth over 2020. As the world is transitioning and recovering from the global pandemic, we are seeing many opportunities in our key target sectors and are looking forward to our continued growth trajectory."

About Newpoint Financial Group SARL

Newpoint Financial Group SARL (NFG), headquartered in Geneva, is a global diversified investment holding company focused insurance and finance operating across multiple business units including insurance, reinsurance, insurance services, specialty risk and finance, asset management and banking with operations located throughout Europe, United States, Caribbean and Africa. For more information, please visit our website at: www.nfgsarl.ch

