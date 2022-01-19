Trevor Keels’ status for Duke basketball is uncertain. Starting guard has leg injury

No. 6 Duke played the final 15 minutes of Tuesday night’s 79-78 overtime loss to Florida State without freshman guard Trevor Keels and the Blue Devils have no idea when he’ll be available again.

The rugged 6-5, 221-pound Keels, who has started every game for Duke this season, injured the calf on his right leg, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said.

“It’s not a knee it’s a calf injury,” Krzyzewski said. “But we don’t know the extent of it.”

Averaging 12.1 points this season, Keels scored nine points against Florida State before leaving the game with 10:11 remaining in regulation. His right leg twisted awkwardly in a pileup of players after he fouled Florida State’s Jalen Warley.

Krzyzewski and Jose Fonseca, Duke’s head men’s basketball athletic trainer, immediately ran on the court to tend to Keels, who writhed on the floor in pain. Three Duke players, plus Krzyzewski and Fonseca, helped Keels to his feet.

Keels draped his arms around two of his teammates, who helped him from the court. After initially not putting weight on his right leg, he did eventually gingerly walk, with aid from teammates, to the bench. He was taken back to Duke’s locker room and did not return to the game.

The leg will be further examined back at Duke.

Without him, Duke rallied from a nine-point, second-half deficit before losing in overtime.

The Blue Devils have a busy schedule upcoming. Saturday’s home game with Syracuse is the first of four games Duke will play over a 10-day stretch. The Blue Devils play Clemson at home on Jan. 25, followed by road games at Louisville on Jan. 29 and Notre Dame on Jan. 31.

“Playing without Trevor is tough,” Duke junior forward and team co-captain Wendell Moore said. “He’s one of our main ball-handlers. He’s one of our main scorers. He’s definitely one of our best on-ball defenders. So he brings a lot to us. Not having him, everybody has to step up. I think some of the guys did a pretty good job tonight in his absence.”

Keels’ injury meant sophomore Jeremy Roach, who had started Duke’s first 14 games before coming off the bench the last three, was thrust back into a more prominent role. Averaging 8.3 points with 2.9 assists per game this season, Roach played 29 minutes at Florida State. He scored six points and collected six assists with one turnover.

“It’s a quick turnaround,” Moore said. “Hopefully we’ll have Trevor on Saturday (against Syracuse). If not, we have to take it as a next man mentality and have his back on Saturday.”