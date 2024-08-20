Trevor Harris, Tyrell Ford, Blue Bombers O-line named to CFL's weekly honour roll

Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris, Blue Bombers defensive back Tyrell Ford and Winnipeg's offensive line headlined the CFL's Honour Roll on Tuesday.

Harris connected on 31 of 39 pass attempts for 355 yards and two touchdowns as Saskatchewan lost to the Montreal Alouettes 27-24 on Friday.

The league's weekly honour roll highlights players in nine positions based on data points registered and compiled by Pro Football Focus, a sports analytics company.

Harris earned a PFF Player Grade of 93.9 and had a 123.3 efficiency rating for the Roughriders.

Ford, from Niagara Falls, Ont., was the top defensive player, earning a 91.6 player grade. He saw 54 defensive snaps and caught his third interception of the year for an 11-yard return in the Blue Bombers' 20-11 victory over the B.C. Lions on Sunday.

Winnipeg's offensive line was the best in the CFL last week, with a unit grade of 70.7, led by Stanley Bryant, Liam Dobson and Eric Lofton.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2024.

