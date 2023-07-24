Trevor Francis, Nottingham Forest and England striker who became Britain’s first £1million player – obituary

Francis, right, holding the European Cup with the goalkeeper Peter Shilton after scoring the winner for Nottingham Forest against Malmö in May 1979 - Steve Powell/Allsport/Getty Images

Trevor Francis, who has died suddenly in Marbella aged 69, became Britain’s first £1 million footballer when Brian Clough signed him for Nottingham Forest from Birmingham City in 1979; he soon proved his value, heading home the winning goal when Forest beat the Swedish club Malmö 1-0 in the European Cup final in May that year.

Technically the £1 million signing fee, almost double the previous largest amount paid for a British player, was not a world record. Two Italian strikers, Giuseppe Savoldi and Paolo Rossi, had already cleared the two billion lire mark, which equated to more than £1 million, and with commissions the actual transfer fee was closer to £1,150,000.

But Clough was never going to let the facts get in the way of a sensational story, though he always claimed that the real figure was £999,999 out of concern that the £1 million figure would go to his new signing’s head. When introducing the player to the media, Clough was famously dressed in a red tracksuit and waving a squash racquet, playing down the magnitude of the occasion by suggesting that his presence was needed on the court.

Francis’s first goal for Forest was at home to Bolton Wanderers, though he recalled how Clough kept the entire squad’s feet on the ground by ensuring the press knew that he and the goalkeeper Peter Shilton helped with pouring tea for their fellow players. In his second season he was in Forest’s European Cup winning team against Hamburg, though he missed the final because of an injury to his Achilles’ tendon.

Trevor Francis of Birmingham City, 1971 - Sydney O'Meara/Express/Getty Images

Despite scoring 37 goals in 92 appearances (plus one substitute appearance) for Forest, Francis struggled to live up to his £1 million billing. He was a member of the team that lost the 1980 League Cup final 1-0 to Wolves and in the 1979-80 season scored only 14 league goals. Before long he was on the move.

During his career Francis made more than 600 club appearances and scored more than 230 goals, including six hat-tricks. He also scored a dozen goals for England in more than 50 appearances, including as a member of the 1982 World Cup squad. Yet as he cheerfully conceded, he would always be the £1 million man. “And, do you know, I’m quite proud of that,” he said.

Trevor John Francis was born in Plymouth on April 19 1954, the eldest of three children of Roy Francis, a foreman at the gas board and a semi-professional footballer, and his wife Phyllis (née Standlick), a seamstress. He was raised on a council estate, playing football in Victoria Park and on Plymouth Hoe.

He played for the school team at Pennycross primary school and at the age of 11 was elected for Plymouth Schools Under-13s. At 14 he was sent on a FA course at Bisham Abbey and, after leaving the city’s Public Secondary School for Boys at 15, flirted with Plymouth Argyle but was lost to Birmingham City, as an apprentice. The signing-on fee paid for his mother’s first washing machine.

Trevor Francis, left, at the press conference where he became the first British player to break the £1 million mark when he was signed by Brian Clough, right, for Nottingham Forest on February 9 1979 - Paul Popper/Popperfoto via Getty

Just before his 17th birthday he scored all four goals in a match against Bolton Wanderers, earning the nickname “Superboy”. It was part of a remarkable run during which he scored 11 goals (out of 16) in six consecutive games, though as an apprentice he was still required to clean his teammate’s boots.

By his own account Francis’s best season was 1977-78. He scored 27 goals in 45 appearances for Birmingham; won his first international cap for England, under Don Revie; and was pipped at the post for the PFA Player of the Year award. “Undoubtedly staying fit for the whole season played a big part,” he noted wryly.

Other clubs came sniffing. Arsenal spoke publicly about breaking the £500,000 transfer record, a suggestion described by his manager, Alf Ramsey, as “disgraceful and irresponsible”, and Leeds United offered a blank cheque. But it was ultimately Clough who secured his services for Forest.

Meanwhile, during two trips to the US during the 1978 and 1979 close seasons Francis scored 36 goals in 33 appearances in the North American Soccer League. “This was a chance to earn £100,000 in three months, more than I was earning in a whole season in England,” he observed. In March 1979 he scored six goals for Detroit in a friendly against New York Cosmos.

Back in Britain and desperate for silverware Francis submitted regular transfer requests to Birmingham. “I’ve not won a thing and without being unkind to the club it doesn’t look as if we’re going to win anything in the future,” he complained. Eventually two clubs came waving £1 million cheques: Coventry City and Nottingham Forest. He chose the latter because, he wrote, they “were the only team, in my opinion, who could challenge Liverpool”, a club that at the time seemed invincible.

Crystal Palace manager Trevor Francis during a Division One match between Birmingham City and Crystal Palace - Ross Kinnaird/ALLSPORT

His first game was hardly the stuff of £1 million scripts. The weather was bad, the first-team game was called off and he turned out in a park for a youth team in front of a crowd of 20. As he ran out with bare legs, Clough threw him a pair of shin pads, saying: “Young man, I’ve paid a lot of money for those legs.”

Despite various injuries he was sold to Manchester City in September 1981, this time for £1.2 million, and on his debut scored two goals against Stoke City. Eventually they could no longer afford him and in 1984 he joined the former Liverpool captain Graeme Souness at the Italian club Sampdoria, helping them to win the 1984-85 Coppa Italia. He then joined Atalanta.

That was followed by a brief spell under Souness at Rangers, where he scored in the penalty shootout in the 1988 Scottish League Cup Final against Aberdeen. Then came Queens Park Rangers, where as player-manager his man-management skills were called into question after he fined Martin Allen for attending the birth of his child, and Sheffield Wednesday, where he took over from Ron Atkinson as manager, steering the Owls in 1993 to the League and FA Cup finals, only to lose both times to Arsenal. His managerial career enjoyed more success than is sometimes remembered.

He then returned to Birmingham City as manager: that ended after a 6-0 defeat to Manchester City, but he did take the Blues to the League Cup Final in 2001 when they were in the first division.

Finally, he had a spell in charge of Crystal Palace which, despite notable wins against Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion, ended with his dismissal in April 2003.

Some found Francis a cold and reserved figure, characteristics he attributed to being dropped into Birmingham at the age of 16. “I know I’m seen as private, a little bit cold, not one for getting emotional,” he told Henry Winter in The Daily Telegraph in 1998. “Once I am comfortable, you will find me good to be with, humorous and friendly.”

He was the subject of two biographies, Trevor Francis: Anatomy of a £1 Million Player (1980) and The World to Play For (1982), and he achieved renown as a television pundit. He published his autobiography, One in a Million (with Keith Dixon) in 2019.

He also acquired a footnote in popular culture when the theme song from Only Fools and Horses included a line about buying “Trevor Francis tracksuits from a mush in Shepherds Bush”. The man himself enjoyed the finer things in life – “food, nice wine, dressing smartly… nothing wrong with that”.

In retirement he ran Francis Homes, a premium housebuilder in the Midlands. He suffered a heart attack in 2012 and in recent times spent half the year in Spain and half in England.

Trevor Francis, in 1974, married Helen Allcard, who died in 2017; they had two sons, Matthew and James.

Trevor Francis, born April 19 1954, died July 24 2023

