Trevor Cone grabs lead in AdventHealth Championship golf tournament at Blue Hills C.C.

Tied with two others entering the second round of the annual AdventHealth Championship golf tournament in Kansas City, Trevor Cone secured a smidge of separation on Friday at Blue Hills Country Club.

Cone, a Virginia Tech product, carded a second-day 67 that, paired with his opening-round 65, left him alone at 12-under midway through the 72-hole, $750,000-purse event on the par-72 Blue Hills course.

Early co-leaders Michael Feagles and MJ Daffue had differing results Friday, Feagles firing a 3-under 69 to sit two back of Cone at 10-under, and Daffue, from South Africa, shooting a 71 to drop back to a tie for fifth at 8-under.

Kevin Roy and Kyle Westmoreland were tied for third at 9-under behind Cone and Feagles after carding matching 67s on Friday.

Sam Stevens of Wichita and Taylor Montgomery were tied with Daffue at 8-under entering Saturday’s third round.

Among those with local ties in the four-day tourney, former KU golfer Andy Spencer followed his opening-round 77 with a sterling 67 on Friday to perch just above the cutline at even par. Fellow former Jayhawk Drew Shepherd shot 72-74 (+2) through two days and missed the cut, as did former KU golfer Charlie Hillier (79-68, +3).

With rain in the Saturday morning forecast, tournament organizers on Friday announced that Round 3’s first tee times have been moved back to 10 a.m. Saturday on holes 1 and 10. Fans heading to Blue Hills can expect gates to open and shuttle service to begin at 9 a.m., event organizers said.

The tournament is scheduled to conclude on Sunday.

The AdventHealth Championship, formerly known as the Midwest Classic and KC Golf Classic, features 156 golfers vying for a total prize pool of $750,000. The tournament typically takes place at either Blue Hills or the Nicklaus Golf Club at LionsGate in Overland Park. It’s been held at Blue Hills three years in a row. Top performers on the Korn Ferry Tour — such as last year’s winner, Cameron Young — earn promotion to the PGA Tour.

Young is now playing on the PGA Tour after earning his tour card with a strong performance on the Korn Ferry Tour last season. He’s currently ranked No. 38 in the Official World Golf Ranking and No. 14 in the FedExCup Standings.

With another $750,000 up for grabs next month, the Korn Ferry Tour makes its other annual visit to the region for the Wichita Open Benefiting KU Wichita Pediatrics in mid-June at Crestview Country Club.