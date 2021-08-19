Trevor Bauer's paid administrative leave is extended through Aug. 27

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer (Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

Trevor Bauer’s paid administrative leave from the Dodgers was extended Thursday through Aug. 27, according to a person with knowledge of the situation, marking the sixth time Major League Baseball and the players’ union have lengthened the pitcher’s leave after he was accused of sexual assault in late June.

The decision came after a Los Angeles Superior Court judge Thursday denied a request for a permanent restraining order against Bauer from the woman who accused him of assault. Bauer’s leave was scheduled to expire Friday. He remains under investigation by MLB and the Pasadena Police Department.

Bauer, 30, last pitched for the Dodgers on June 28. He’s in the first year of a three-year, $102-million contract.

