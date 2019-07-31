Fantasy impact of Trevor Bauer, Yasiel Puig trade and other quick hits

Trevor Bauer, Yasiel Puig & Franmil Reyes

In a three-team swap that doesn’t make a ton of sense on the surface, the enigmatic Bauer’s fantasy value should remain steady, as the parks are mostly a wash, and he’ll get to pitch in the NL, but he’ll be receiving less support from his offense, defense and bullpen now with the Reds. Bauer was actually struggling some at home this season (4.84 ERA) compared to on the road (2.84 ERA), but he was dominant in Cleveland last season (1.84 ERA), so it’s tough to consider this a significant win or loss for the starter’s value.

Puig had a busy Tuesday night, first getting traded and later joining this must-see fracas. His brief tenure in Cincinnati comes to an end with a disappointing .252/.302/.475 line that still placated fantasy owners thanks to 22 homers and 13 steals. The switch in parks is a downgrade for right-handed power, and Puig will be learning a new set of pitchers in the AL for the first time in his seven-year career, but he’ll be getting an upgrade in the lineup around him.

Reyes will also be moving leagues, but he gets a big boost in parks getting out of Petco (although his all-or-nothing approach with his power plays anywhere). Here’s to more trades as we approach the deadline.

QUICK HITS

Julio Urias allowed three runs (two earned) over just 2.2 innings during a start Tuesday, but it came in Coors Field in a game with an over/under of 14.5 runs (with the wind blowing out), and he got zero help from an indifferent Dodgers defense on a night in which he wasn’t scheduled to work deep into the game anyway while working out of the bullpen mostly this season. Ross Stripling’s neck injury has already ruled him out of his next scheduled start Sunday, and manager Dave Roberts stated last week that Urias could transition back to the rotation down the stretch, and the lefty would be a must-add in all fantasy formats should that be the case.

Urias’ shoulder surgery was legitimately a concern that it would ruin his career, but instead he’s returned throwing harder than ever this season, averaging 95.2 mph (his previous high was 93.1). It helps coming out of the pen, but Urias’ exit velocity (82.5 mph) and Hard Hit% (22.4) both rank No. 1 among all pitchers this season, so his stuff is going to play in a starter’s role no problem, and it’s an added bonus for fantasy owners he’ll do so for an NL team that provides a bunch of run support and plays good defense in a pitcher’s park. Urias is no guarantee to be in the rotation over the final two months, but he’s been babied plenty (he just eclipsed 60 innings Tuesday night), so there’s also the real possibility he’s unleashed down the stretch, and he’s still available in nearly 65% of Yahoo leagues.

Julio Urias got another chance in the starting rotation Tuesday. (Getty Images)

Griffin Canning, Los Angeles Angels

He tossed six scoreless innings in a win Tuesday, and while it came against a weak Detroit lineup, the rookie’s 1.20 WHIP is much more indicative of how he’s pitched than his 4.76 ERA. Canning is up to 86 strikeouts over 79.1 innings, sporting a 13.6 SwStr% that would rank top-15 among starters if he qualified, and his Hard Hit% (29.9) is in the top 9% of the league. Canning may not have the ceiling of some of the other young pitching prospects in the game today, but his stuff is plenty good, and he’s going to hold a bunch of fantasy value down the stretch. He should be owned in all leagues, but he’s available in more than 70% of them.

Ender Inciarte, Atlanta Braves

He went 3-for-5 Tuesday, giving him two homers, eight RBI and a steal over his last four games. Inciarte has been a bust this season and isn’t hitting atop Atlanta’s lineup again anytime soon, but he’s healthy now and is back playing regularly with Nick Markakis on the IL for the next 6-to-8 weeks (and with Austin Riley also losing playing time since hitting .159/.217/.270 with 30 strikeouts over 64 at bats in July. The rookie who posted a 1.143 OPS with seven homers over 15 games after getting called up in May has started just once over the last week. Riley now sports a .695 OPS with a 68:6 K:BB ratio against right-handers to start his career). Inciarte averaged 10.5 homers with 25 steals from 2017-2018, and he’s a career .285 hitter who’s still available in 75% of leagues.

Zac Gallen, Miami Marlins

He took the loss Tuesday but pitched well against a tough Minnesota lineup and has 43 strikeouts over 36.1 innings while quietly sporting a 1.18 WHIP on the season despite a difficult recent schedule. Gallen has just one win on the year, which will likely remain an issue throwing for the Marlins, but that also accompanies a nice pitcher’s park (Tuesday’s outing was just his third at home), and the rookie posted some sick numbers in the minors (1.77 ERA, 0.71 WHIP, 112:17 K:BB ratio in Triple-A). Gallen’s 12.0 SwStr% and 3.59 FIP would both rank top-25 among starters if he qualified, yet he’s available in two thirds of leagues right now.

