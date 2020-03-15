Trevor Bauer organizes 'sandlot' game, raises money for workers impacted by coronavirus shutdown

(Coronavirus coverage on Yahoo)

With Major League Baseball suspending operations for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus pandemic, Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer attempted to provide an escape for fans and relief for stadium workers displaced by the season’s delayed start.

Step one of his plan: Organize a sandlot-style wiffle ball game in Arizona.

To any @MLB or @MiLB players in AZ who want in on this sandlot game, please respond to this tweet and @Watch_Momentum will organize with you. All pitchers and hitters will be micd up. Mandatory. Open to any other rule suggestions. Let me know! — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) March 13, 2020

Step two: Use the buzz his sandlot proposal created to establish a GoFundMe that will benefit MLB game day staff.

In conjunction with @Watch_Momentum, we’re excited to bring you our friendly rendition of #TheSandlot



We’ve started a GoFundMe to help support stadium workers displaced by our season postponement. Please join us and consider donating: https://t.co/DyEKdvwtpW — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) March 14, 2020

Bauer’s goal is to raise $1 million. As of Saturday night, he had raised nearly $20,000.

Every dollar helps.

Bauer is just one of several MLB players stepping up to help those being hit hardest. That’s not just limited to the sports world and stadium workers. Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros donated 1,000 food kits to Houston area kids who will not have access to free school meals during the shutdown.

Trevor Bauer organizes sandlot-style wiffle ball game

It all started with a series of tweets on Thursday.

Bauer’s teammate, David Carpenter, suggested getting a crew together for a pickup game. Bauer quickly jumped on board, sending an invite to any MLB or MiLB players in Arizona that would be interested to join them.

The response was strong.

So strong, in fact, that Bauer announced plans to go ahead with the game late Friday night.

Confirmed, this is happening. All content and live streams from this event will be distributed through @Watch_Momentum and my personal channels (@Twitter, @instagram, @Facebook, and @YouTube) No further announcements will be made so follow now or risk missing it entirely. 💪🏻💪🏻 https://t.co/SLDldANomC — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) March 14, 2020

Derek Dietrich of the Reds, Mike Clevinger of the Cleveland Indians and Tommy Pham of the San Diego Padres were just some of the players who showed up.

A good time was had

The proposed game was met with mixed reactions.

At least initially, it seemed as though they planned to play an actual baseball game. When they took the field for the game Saturday night, we quickly learned it would be a wiffle ball game.

A wise call. We can’t imagine the Reds or other teams with players involved would endorse players competing in an actual baseball game under these circumstances. There are too many potential risks involved for there not to be some push back. Beyond that, some fans didn’t think it was wise to gather at a time when social distancing is being encouraged to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

Nonetheless, the players seemed to have fun messing around, taking healthy cuts and trash-talking.

The game was broadcast on Bauer’s video website, Watch Momentum. You can watch the full broadcast by clicking here.

