Trevor Bauer and Co. expose Blue Jays' aversion to the breaking ball

Trevor Bauer demonstrated the formula for stopping the Blue Jays. (CP)

Considering the Blue Jays have been silenced by guys like Jordan Zimmerman and David Hess, it shouldn’t come as an enormous surprise that Trevor Bauer dominated them on Thursday.

The right-hander was by fair the biggest test the club has faced to date, and it’s pretty fair to say they failed. Despite working six walks, the Blue Jays were unable to get a single hit off him in seven innings on the way to a 4-1 loss.

Because Bauer is known for his strong interest in data and scouting reports, his plan of attack for a team represents an interesting look at their strengths and weaknesses. His strategy for putting down the Blue Jays was simple: throw as many breaking balls as possible.

Coming into the game, the Blue Jays hitters had been worth -3.0 runs vs. sliders (24th in MLB) and -2.4 runs vs curveballs (28th). So despite throwing just two curves in his first start, the veteran threw 24 against Toronto. He also tossed 35 sliders and cutters and just 35.9 percent of his pitches were fastballs.

Bauer is a guy who uses fewer heaters than most, but those numbers are still pretty extreme. In a crucial third inning bases-loaded duel with Rowdy Tellez he even threw five consecutive curveballs which is absolutely wild for a pitcher with a six-pitch repertoire. You just don’t see at-bats that look like this:

Via MLB.tv

Yes, the seventh pitch there is also a curveball - after a fastball so high it doesn’t show up on this chart.

Just two batters earlier, Bauer embarrassed new Blue Jay Socrates Brito with a trio of consecutive hooks:

#1

Via MLB.tv

#2

Via MLB.tv

#3

Via MLB.tv

At this point you might be wondering what happened in that at-bat between Brito and Tellez. You’ll be shocked to know that Randal Grichuk struck out - on another curveball.

This trend didn’t end when Bauer left the game. When the Blue Jays were in the midst of their ninth inning rally, Brad Hand went to an absolute flurry of breaking balls (in his case, sliders) to close it out.

Coming into the game, Hand had thrown 67.4 percent fastballs in his three 2019 outings. Faced with ending the Blue Jays’ night, he went with 58.6 percent sliders. Although he gave up three hits in the inning, he also struck out the side.

Here’s what those strikeouts looked like from a pitch selection perspective:

#1 Brandon Drury

Via MLB.com

#2 Randal Grichuk

Via MLB.com

#3 Rowdy Tellez

Via MLB.com

That’s 10 sliders in 11 pitches on the three most precious outs of the game for Toronto.

Because the Blue Jays have a lineup composed of hitters who skew younger and more aggressive, it probably shouldn’t be a surprise that breaking balls are an issue for them. However, they should still find it disturbing how the Indians demonstrated a blueprint for throttling their offence on Wednesday.

No one’s needed a blueprint yet. Thus far all anyone’s needed to shut down the Blue Jays is a pitcher with a pulse. But when this team inevitably heats up a bit - or at all, really - opposing teams will be forced to look for something to exploit.

Bauer and the Indians have given them a fine piece of game film to study.

