Ex-TCU QB Trevone Boykin gets three years in prison for beating girlfriend

Former TCU and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Trevone Boykin was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty to charges from beating his girlfriend in 2018, according to the Associated Press.

Boykin will reportedly be eligible for parole in less than a year. He agreed to the sentence as part of his guilty plea on aggravated assault and witness tampering charges.

Boykin was arrested in March 2018 and immediately cut by the Seahawks after an incident caught on surveillance video at his home in which the 26-year-old reportedly broke his girlfriend Shabrika Bailey’s jaw.

“So he goes into a choke. I remember him choking me and I’m trying to calm him down. And I just couldn’t. And I blacked out. I just couldn’t calm him down at all,” Bailey told Dallas’ WFAA at the time.

Bailey said the incident began after an argument in which Boykin, who she had been in a relationship with since high school, wanted her to unlock her phone. She refused, leading to an argument and the assault.

Trevone Boykin has had several legal troubles

That wasn’t the only time Boykin broke the law, as he has reportedly been in jail since December after ducking out of paying for a hotel room in Arlington, Texas.

He was also arrested in 2015 for punching a police officer as he was being escorted from a bar, leading to a subsequent suspension from TCU that ended his college career a game early. Two years later, he was arrested in 2017 for public intoxication and marijuana charges after a car he was a passenger in backed into a bar, injuring several people.

Boykin’s prison sentence should effectively end his professional football career, which ended up lasting two years between going undrafted in the 2016 NFL draft and getting cut by the Seahawks in 2018.

Boykin’s college career was far more memorable, winning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year as part of a TCU team that went 12-1 and ranked second in the country in total offense behind Baylor. He eventually graduated as the school’s all-time leader in career passing yards (10,728) and touchdown passes (86).

