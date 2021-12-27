Trevon Diggs ties Dallas Cowboys’ franchise interception mark with Everson Walls on hand
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke wasted no time challenging Dallas Cowboys’ cornerback Trevon Diggs and Diggs was up for the challenge.
Diggs intercepted Heinicke on Washington’s first play from scrimmage Sunday night on a deep pass down the right sideline. It was Diggs’ NFL-best 11th interception. Diggs tied Everson Walls’ 1981 Cowboys record with the interception.
TREVON DIGGS' ELEVENTH INTERCEPTION. #DallasCowboys
: #WASvsDAL on NBC
: https://t.co/RVn6kdfzlm pic.twitter.com/apArPdSN5T
— NFL (@NFL) December 27, 2021
Walls attended the game and was introduced to the crowd moments before Diggs’ interception.
Diggs has two games remaining against the Arizona Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles to break the record.
The Cowboys (10-4) dominated the first half, which also included a 40-yard interception return by DeMarcus Lawrence. The Cowboys led 42-7 at the half.
Diggs is the seventh player since 1970 to record 11 or more interceptions in a season.
The Cowboys’ 25 interceptions in 2021 lead the NFL. Dallas had a combined 26 interceptions in the previous three seasons.