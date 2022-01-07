Trevon Diggs among four more Dallas Cowboys who also will not play against Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys say they are heading to Philadelphia with plans to play to win Saturday in the regular season final against the Eagles.

If so, they will do so short handed.

The team announced Friday that cornerback Trevon Diggs (illness), safety Jayron Kearse (hamstring) and running back Tony Pollard (foot) will not make the trip and have been ruled out of the game.

Safety Donovan Wilson (illness) is not traveling with the team but remains questionable, per the Cowboys.

They join linebacker Micah Parsons, tackle Tyron Smith and cornerback Anthony Brown who all sidelined for the game on the COVID-19 list.

Parsons, Diggs, Kearse, Smith and Brown are all starters. Pollard and Wilson are top reserves who play heavy roles.

At 11-5, the Cowboys have already clinched the NFC East title and a spot in the playoffs.

All of the players should be back and ready to go when the postseason begins next weekend.