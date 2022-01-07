Trevon Diggs among four more Dallas Cowboys who also will not play against Eagles

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Clarence E. Hill Jr.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Dallas Cowboys say they are heading to Philadelphia with plans to play to win Saturday in the regular season final against the Eagles.

If so, they will do so short handed.

The team announced Friday that cornerback Trevon Diggs (illness), safety Jayron Kearse (hamstring) and running back Tony Pollard (foot) will not make the trip and have been ruled out of the game.

Safety Donovan Wilson (illness) is not traveling with the team but remains questionable, per the Cowboys.

They join linebacker Micah Parsons, tackle Tyron Smith and cornerback Anthony Brown who all sidelined for the game on the COVID-19 list.

Parsons, Diggs, Kearse, Smith and Brown are all starters. Pollard and Wilson are top reserves who play heavy roles.

At 11-5, the Cowboys have already clinched the NFC East title and a spot in the playoffs.

All of the players should be back and ready to go when the postseason begins next weekend.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Young Canadian squad races to fifth in World Cup luge relay in Germany

    WINTERBERG, Germany — Canada's young luge team raced to fifth place in the relay at a World Cup on Sunday. Trinity Ellis, a 19-year-old from Pemberton, B.C., Reid Watts, a 23-year-old from Whistler, B.C., and Calgarians Devin Wardrope (19) and Cole Zajanski (20) had a combined time of two minutes 25.587 seconds. "We are happy with the result even though our run wasn't the best," said Wardrope. "Getting the experience of racing the relay now is going to be so beneficial for us in our future slidi

  • Montreal Canadiens extend COVID-19 pause through Saturday

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C

  • Veteran sports journalist Machabée joins Canadiens as communications VP

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens announced Wednesday that veteran sports journalist Chantal Machabée is the team's new vice president, communications. Machabée, a native of Laval, Que., has spent the last 32 years at Réseau des sports (RDS) as a reporter, covering the Canadiens and other Quebec-based sports. The Canadiens said Machabée will be responsible for managing all communications for the hockey operations department. Machabée became the first woman to anchor a daily sports newscast in Qu

  • Nick Nurse talks Fred VanVleet's All-Star case after win over Spurs

    "We know what he brings. He brings winning and leadership, scoring, great defender. So he's gotta be in consideration." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • The best male and females footballers in 2021

    Find out the top 3 male and female football players for 2021 according to the Guardian survey.

  • Reports: Canada's Olympic hockey long list taking shape

    We have some new names to consider for Canada now that the NHL has officially pulled out of Olympic participation.

  • VanVleet praises Raptors’ spirit and enthusiasm after win vs. Knicks

    Following a 35-point performance against the Knicks, Fred VanVleet had many good things to say about the Raptors’ core. He’s confident that Toronto will be a tough team to beat once they’re back to full health and continue to build on their chemistry. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Auston Matthews positive for COVID-19 on rapid test; Leafs will await PCR result

    Toronto Maple Leafs star centre Auston Matthews was held out of Monday's practice after testing positive for COVID-19. Head coach Sheldon Keefe said Matthews and assistant coach Dean Chynoweth, who also wasn't part of the on-ice session, produced positive results from their rapid antigen tests after arriving at the team's facility in the morning. Keefe, who said both were asymptomatic, added the Leafs will now await PCR test results expected early Tuesday. The club initially called the absences

  • 5 fun facts about FC Bayern Munich

    Are you a fan of Bayern Munich? Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • VanVleet has seven three-pointers in Raptors' 120-105 win over Knicks

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet drilled seven three-point jumpers and 35 points total to help the Toronto Raptors dispatch the shorthanded New York Knicks 120-105 on Sunday. The victory pushed the Raptors (16-17) past the Knicks (17-20) and into 10th in the Eastern Conference standings, the final spot for the play-in tournament after the regular season. VanVleet's performance came on the heels of a 31-point outing in Toronto's win against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, giving him back-to-back games

  • Oilers captain McDavid tests positive for COVID-19, team awaiting more results

    TORONTO — Edmonton captain Connor McDavid was held out of practice Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19, leaving his availability for the Oilers' game Wednesday night in Toronto in dobut. The team said McDavid will undergo further testing before his status for Wednesday's game is known. Edmonton forward Derek Ryan also tested positive on Tuesday. Oilers coach Dave Tippett said both forwards tested negative on Monday. McDavid also missed practice on Monday before playing in Edmonton's 4-1

  • Chiefs fall from No. 1 seed with last-second loss to Bengals

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs probably felt as if they were looking in a mirror on Sunday in Cincinnati. There was a young, hotshot quarterback carving up their defense for 446 yards and four touchdowns. An equally young, dynamic wide receiver catching 11 balls for 266 yards and three of the scores. And a talented young running back that was doing just enough on the ground to keep the defense frustrated. Sounds a lot like the Chiefs, huh? Joe Burrow's incredible performance and

  • VanVleet has seven three-pointers in Raptors' 120-105 win over Knicks

    TORONTO — For Fred VanVleet, getting the band back together suited the Toronto Raptors guard just fine. VanVleet scored a season-high 35 points in the Raptors' 120-105 win against the depleted New York Knicks on Sunday, a game that saw all the significant Raptors healthy and playing together for the first time in the 2021-22 campaign. The Raptors began the season shorthanded because Pascal Siakam missed the first 10 games as he recovered from off-season shoulder surgery. Then a hip injury took d

  • B.C. hockey community mourns death of 18-year-old player

    Grant Gilbertson, 18, died in a car accident on his way to practice.

  • Justin Champagnie says shooting 200 corner threes every morning has 'been paying off'

    Raptors rookie Justin Champagnie breaks down his career night versus the Spurs on Tuesday, where the undrafted former Pitt star put up 14 points — making five of his six shots, four of five three-pointers, and added three rebounds and a block for good measure. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Broncos have never fixed their shortcomings under Vic Fangio

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Coach Vic Fangio staunchly defended his embattled coordinators Pat Shurmur and Tom McMahon during the Broncos' bye week, saying he needed to help them fix the multitude of maladies that were threatening to derail Denver's once promising season. No repairs were ever completed and the Broncos (7-9) chug into 2022 with five consecutive losing seasons and a playoff drought stretched to six years. Most of the blame falls on a spectacularly sloppy special teams unit and an inco

  • Ingram scores 32, Pelicans beat depleted Warriors 101-96

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram broke out of a shooting slump with 32 points and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a three-game skid with a 101-96 victory over the depleted Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Warriors' leading scorer Stephen Curry was ruled out after hurting his left quad during a loss a night earlier in Dallas. Also held out was veteran leader and leading rebounder Draymond Green because of a sore hip. Meanwhile, both teams apparently were missing their 3-point shooting r

  • No Novak yet but rest of tennis prepares for Australian Open

    While the “will he or won’t he?” question remains for No. 1 Novak Djokovic and his participation in the Australian Open, the rest of the tennis world returns to work this week to prepare for the season’s first major beginning Jan. 17 at Melbourne Park. The men’s ATP Cup team event has been on since the weekend in Sydney, and there are three tune-up events being played this week in Melbourne as part of Tennis Australia’s “Summer Set” of tournaments — two WTA tournaments and one ATP. In Adelaide,

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.