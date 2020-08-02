Trevin Giles faints shortly before fight vs. Kevin Holland at UFC Vegas 5, bout called off

Kevin IoleCombat columnist
Yahoo Sports

LAS VEGAS — UFC middleweight Trevin Giles fainted in his locker room only moments before he was supposed to walk to the Octagon for a fight Saturday against Kevin Holland on the main card of UFC Vegas 5

UFC president Dana White confirmed the news to Yahoo Sports. He said Giles was in the process of being transported to a local hospital for examination.

“He’s all right, but we can’t have him fight when that happens,” White said.

Giles, 27, is a Houston police officer. He is 12-2 overall in his MMA career and 3-2 in the UFC.

It was the second fight to fall off the card at the last minute Saturday. The Ed Herman-Gerald Meerschaert fight was canceled when a positive COVID-19 test result forced Meerchaert to withdraw.

As a result of those and several cancellations at Friday’s weigh-in, the card only had eight fights.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 31: In this handout image provided by UFC, Trevin Giles poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on July 31, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
