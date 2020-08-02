Trevin Giles faints shortly before fight vs. Kevin Holland at UFC Vegas 5, bout called off

LAS VEGAS — UFC middleweight Trevin Giles fainted in his locker room only moments before he was supposed to walk to the Octagon for a fight Saturday against Kevin Holland on the main card of UFC Vegas 5.

UFC president Dana White confirmed the news to Yahoo Sports. He said Giles was in the process of being transported to a local hospital for examination.

“He’s all right, but we can’t have him fight when that happens,” White said.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Giles, 27, is a Houston police officer. He is 12-2 overall in his MMA career and 3-2 in the UFC.

It was the second fight to fall off the card at the last minute Saturday. The Ed Herman-Gerald Meerschaert fight was canceled when a positive COVID-19 test result forced Meerchaert to withdraw.

As a result of those and several cancellations at Friday’s weigh-in, the card only had eight fights.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 31: In this handout image provided by UFC, Trevin Giles poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on July 31, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: