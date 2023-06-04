Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TRVI) top owners are private equity firms with 35% stake, while 32% is held by hedge funds

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by private equity firms in Trevi Therapeutics indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

A total of 5 investors have a majority stake in the company with 56% ownership

Institutions own 17% of Trevi Therapeutics

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that private equity firms own the lion's share in the company with 35% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Hedge funds, on the other hand, account for 32% of the company's stockholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Trevi Therapeutics.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Trevi Therapeutics?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Trevi Therapeutics does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Trevi Therapeutics' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

It looks like hedge funds own 32% of Trevi Therapeutics shares. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. New Enterprise Associates, Inc. is currently the largest shareholder, with 19% of shares outstanding. With 11% and 9.5% of the shares outstanding respectively, Frazier Life Sciences Management, LP and Fairmount Funds Management LLC are the second and third largest shareholders.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 5 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Trevi Therapeutics

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can see that insiders own shares in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$4.9m worth of the US$135m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but we usually like to see higher insider holdings. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 12% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 35%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Be aware that Trevi Therapeutics is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 3 of those are concerning...

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

