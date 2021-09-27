Trevante Rhodes Films Mike Tyson Biopic Series Iron Mike in NYC with Laura Harrier

Laura Harrier; Trevante Rhodes

Filming of the upcoming Mike Tyson biopic series has officially commenced!

On Sunday, Trevante Rhodes, who portrays Tyson, 55, was spotted filming scenes for the series in New York City opposite costar Laura Harrier, who is playing Tyson's first wife, Robin Givens.

Photographed as they filmed a scene walking out of a Gucci store, Rhodes and Harrier, both 31, appeared to be in the midst of a shopping spree as Rhodes' Tyson could be seen carrying various bags.

Rhodes wore a light gray double-breasted suit with a white and gray striped dress shirt, gold chain and gold watch for the scene, while Harrier stepped out in a green double-breasted jacket and matching skirt, matched with a black handbag and black heels.

In February, Hulu announced it had ordered an eight-episode series based on Tyson's life, titled Iron Mike, written and produced by the makers of I, Tonya.

"The series explores the wild, tragic and controversial life and career behind one of the most polarizing figures in sports culture – heavyweight champion Mike Tyson," Hulu said in a press release at the time.

Tyson is at odds with the streaming service over the upcoming series, however, and previously called for a boycott of the series and Hulu, noting that an "authorized" take on his life was in the works.

Mike Tyson

Michael Tullberg/Getty Mike Tyson

"This announcement on the heels of social disparities in our country is a prime example of how Hulu's corporate greed led to this tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of the Tyson life story. To make this announcement during Black History Month only confirms Hulu's concern for dollars over respect for black story rights," the heavyweight champion wrote in a post on Instagram at the time. "Hollywood needs to be more sensitive to black experiences especially after all that has transpired in 2020."

"The real Mike Tyson authorized story is in development and will be announced in coming days," Tyson added. "Hulu to announce stealing a black athletes story during Black History month couldn't be more inappropriate or tone deaf."

Tyson was the undisputed world heavyweight champion from 1987 to 1990. His first win at 20 made him the youngest player to hold the title.

His personal life has been riddled with controversy, however, including accusations from Givens, 56, that he was physically abusive. Tyson admitted to Oprah Winfrey on her show in 2009, "I have socked her before, and she socked me before, as well. It was just that kind of relationship."

Other points of legal trouble included a 1992 rape conviction of an 18-year-old, which he served three years in prison for, biting off a piece of Evander Holyfield's ear during a 1997 re-match, a prison stint in 1999 for assaulting two motorists, a prison stint in 2007 for possession of cocaine and driving under the influence, and more.

Besides Iron Mike, several other works have been made about Tyson's life, including his books Undisputed Truth and Iron Ambition: My Life with Cus D'Amato, the 1995 film Tyson and the 2008 documentary Tyson.

Another Tyson project, a limited series simply titled Tyson — which is backed by the athlete — is also currently in the works with Jamie Foxx set to star, per Variety.