Tresu Investment Holding A/S - Financial Calendar 2022

Tresu Investment Holding A/S

TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 12.2021
06.01.2022

Please be informed of the following dates in 2022 for Tresu Investment Holding A/S´ planned announcements to NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S:

Financial Calendar 2022

Annual Report 2021

Thursday 24 March 2022

Annual General Meeting

Thursday 24 March 2022

Interim Report 1st Quarter 2022

Wednesday 4 May 2022

Interim Report 2nd Quarter 2022

Wednesday 17 August 2022

Interim Report 3rd Quarter 2022

Thursday 3 November 2022


