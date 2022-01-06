Tresu Investment Holding A/S - Financial Calendar 2022
TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 12.2021
06.01.2022
Please be informed of the following dates in 2022 for Tresu Investment Holding A/S´ planned announcements to NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S:
Financial Calendar 2022
Annual Report 2021
Thursday 24 March 2022
Annual General Meeting
Thursday 24 March 2022
Interim Report 1st Quarter 2022
Wednesday 4 May 2022
Interim Report 2nd Quarter 2022
Wednesday 17 August 2022
Interim Report 3rd Quarter 2022
Thursday 3 November 2022