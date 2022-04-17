Tresa Todd Announces the Release of Latest Real Estate Investor's Handbook 'Without Fear of Her Future'

Public Relations Office(495)979-3082Learn. Thrive. Impact

DALLAS, April 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tresa Todd, founder of the Women's Real Estate Investors Network, is proud to present her debut real estate investing handbook, "Without Fear of Her Future," hitting Amazon bookstores April 30th.Without Fear of Her Future is an informative how-to, focused on Tresa's own experiences becoming a successful investor and advocate for women in the real estate investing industry. Tresa provides step-by-step knowledge featuring real estate investing strategies, how to find and fund your deals without using your own money, success in designing short term rentals, and so much more:

"This book is jam packed with my experience getting into this industry later in life, my wins, my struggles and everything I've learned along the way to help you on your journey into the world of real estate investing."

With the release of Without Fear of Her Future, she hopes to meet professional women exactly where they are, providing them with easy to understand real estate education so they can become financially confident and create multi-generational wealth for their families.

