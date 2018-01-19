Tres Tinkle has 16 and Oregon State beats UCLA 69-63

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) -- A pair of back-to-back 3-pointers with under three minutes to go boosted the Beavers.

Tres Tinkle had 16 points and Oregon State snapped a two-game losing streak with a 69-63 victory over UCLA on Thursday night.

Stephen Thompson Jr. and Drew Eubanks each added 12 points for the Beavers (11-7, 3-3 Pac-12), who finished with all five starters in double figures.

Aaron Holiday led the Bruins (13-6, 4-3) with 22 points. Thomas Welsh finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds. UCLA has now lost as many in league play as all of last season when the team went 15-3 in the Pac-12.

UCLA erased an 8-point deficit to tie the game at 48-48 after a layup from Alex Olesinski with 9:37 left. Thompson answered with a layup for the Beavers to keep the Bruins from pulling ahead.

The Bruins took a 54-53 lead on Chris Smith's layup with 6:40 to go and both teams wrestled for the advantage down the stretch. Kris Wilkes' layup put the Bruins up 58-57, but Seth Berger's basket put the Beavers back in front with 3:42 to go.

Tinkle's 3-pointer gave the Beavers a 62-60 lead before Thompson added his own 3 with 2:16 left.

''I think that maybe burst a bubble a little bit (for UCLA),'' Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said. ''But we didn't lose our composure defensively. They were attacking. They're such a talented team with so many weapons, that until that final five or six seconds, we knew we didn't have it in the bag. ''

After Eubanks' dunk for Oregon State, Wilkes hit a 3-pointer for UCLA to close the gap to 67-63 with 27 seconds left, but the Beavers closed it out with a pair of free throws.

UCLA coach Steve Alford agreed those two 3-pointers were crucial as the Beavers outscored the Bruins 10-5 over the last 3:42.

''I thought we did a good job on them all night long, but they made two clutch shots in the final three minutes,'' Alford said.