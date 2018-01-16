Trent's 30 helps No. 5 Duke rally past Miami 83-75

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) -- Duke's comeback began with a 3-pointer from the corner by Gary Trent Jr.

On the next possession, Trent scored from the same spot. He was just getting going, and so were the Blue Devils.

The freshman guard scored a season-high 30 points and No. 5-ranked Duke needed less than three minutes to erase a 13-point second-half deficit, scoring 18 consecutive points to overtake No. 25 Miami 83-75 on Monday night.

''We played a great 32 minutes,'' Hurricanes coach Jim Larranaga said. ''And then everything changed. The Gary Trent show began.''

The Blue Devils scored 15 points in only six possessions to rally, and the comeback included a trio of 3-pointers by Trent. He shot 9 for 14, including 6 for 9 from beyond the arc.

''Spectacular,'' coach Mike Krzyzewski said. ''Trent got us started.''

What inspired the freshman's breakout performance?

''My teammates finding me,'' Trent said. ''Coach drawing up great plays. Everything coming together for me at the right time, and just doing my job.''

Duke (16-2, 4-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) extended its winning streak against ranked teams to seven games, including four this season. Miami (13-4, 2-3) lost at home for the first time this season.

''We beat an outstanding team,'' Krzyzewski said. ''We had to play almost like perfect basketball, which we did kind of in the last 11 minutes.''

To complement Trent's perimeter game, the Blue Devils had two double-doubles from their front line. Wendell Carter totaled 15 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks, and Marvin Bagley III added 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Trevon Duval had 17 points and eight assists for the Blue Devils, who shot 55 percent and won despite tying a season high with 19 turnovers. They committed none in the final 10 minutes as they rallied.