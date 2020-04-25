Trent Williams once punched Richard Sherman after a game, now they're 49ers teammates

It’s going to happen here and there in the NFL. A guy who you battled hard against (and maybe even came to blows with) ends up as a teammate.

Richard Sherman has a way of getting under the skin of opponents, and Trent Williams can attest to that. After a playoff game between Sherman’s Seattle Seahawks and Williams’ Washington Redskins at the end of the 2012 season, the two had words at midfield. Williams gave a quick punch to Sherman’s face before they got broken up.

On Saturday the two became teammates as Williams was traded to the San Francisco 49ers.

Reminder: New 49ers OT Trent Williams once punched current 49ers CB Richard Sherman in the face after a game. pic.twitter.com/zBQz4oO2P3 — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) April 25, 2020

Not that you’re going to forget a 300-pound lineman hitting you in the face, but Sherman remembered and made a joke about it.

First, 49ers owner Jed York even chimed in.

@TrentW71 I know the feeling well. But you will love @RSherman_25 as a teammate..... welcome to the Niners big fella! https://t.co/cZwWWG3yOq — Jed York (@JedYork) April 25, 2020

Hey, after all this time, you’d assume Williams isn’t still angry. Perhaps.

Niners cornerback Richard Sherman (25) and new left tackle Trent Williams had a heated exchange in a playoff game seven years ago. Now they're teammates. (Mark Gail/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

