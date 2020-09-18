Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross Inch Closer to EGOT With ‘Watchmen’ Win; ‘Mrs. Maisel’ Nabs Third Music Supervision Emmy

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross now have an Emmy to add to their Oscar and Grammy awards, having won Thursday night for their score for HBO’s “Watchmen.”

The Reznor-Ross team were previously honored with an Academy Award for “The Social Network” and a Grammy for their score for “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.” (They are just a Tony Award away from EGOT status, the ultimate show-biz crown.)

Accepting remotely — as did all of this week’s Emmy winners — Reznor said: “We’re very proud to be involved with a show that’s relevant, smart and daring. We were changed and affected by working on this, and it’s great to see it resonate with the world at large.” He thanked creator Damon Lindelof for “providing us such a broad canvas to paint on.”

Six of the seven Emmy music categories were awarded over the first four Creative Arts Emmy installments this week. Also winning Thursday night was British singer-songwriter Labrinth, who was honored for his song “All for Us,” showcased in in the finale of HBO’s “Euphoria,” sung by Zendaya along with a huge choir and drumline.

For the third consecutive year, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” won in the music supervision category. Music supervisor Robin Urdang shared the award with series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and producer Daniel Palladino, as she has each year.

“Maisel” has now won three of the four Emmys given in the category, which is only four years old. This year’s award was for the fifth episode of the third season, which offered period 1960s tunes for Lenny Bruce on Miami TV and new character Shy Baldwin as a Motown-style performer for whom comedian Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) opens.

Composer Nathan Barr won his first Emmy in the main-title theme category for “Hollywood,” Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series about post-World War II wannabes in the movie business. He was nominated for two other Emmys this year, including another in the same category (“Carnival Row”) and for a score in the “Hollywood” series.

Earlier this week, composer Laura Karpman won her first prime-time Emmy in the documentary score category for “Why We Hate,” a six-part Discovery Channel series about hatred around the globe. Karpman has four previous News and Documentary Emmys for her scoring for the PBS series “The Living Edens.”

Rickey Minor landed his second Emmy for music direction on “The Kennedy Center Honors.” He won in 2017 for his music direction on “Taking the Stage: African American Music and Stories That Changed America.” This was only the second Emmy for music direction that the distinguished Washington awards ceremony has won since the annual show began in 1978.

Five composers and a music producer who died during the past year were remembered during the “In Memoriam” segment: composers Billy Goldenberg (“Kojak”), Johnny Mandel (“M*A*S*H”), Ennio Morricone (“Marco Polo”), Lennie Niehaus (“Lush Life”) and Christopher Klatman (“Bodies of Evidence”), along with producer Hal Willner (“Saturday Night Live”).

The final music category, Music Composition for a Series, will be awarded during Saturday night’s Creative Arts Awards on the FXX network.

More from Variety

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.