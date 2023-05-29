Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross composing score for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Director Jeff Rowe has confirmed that Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are composing the score for the animated film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (out Aug. 2).

Legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk, who recently teamed with Reznor for a cover of Nine Inch Nails' "Wish," mentioned that the Oscar-winning pair were contributing to the animated film's soundtrack during an appearance on the Through the Lens podcast. On Sunday, Rowe took to Twitter to confirm the news.

Trent Reznor; Leonardo in 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem'

"Well now that my teenage hero Tony Hawk has leaked that my music heroes are doing this I can add that the score is absolutely AMAZING," the director wrote. "Exhilarating, terrifying, heartbreaking, full of sounds I didn't know existed. I don't have the vocabulary to describe it. I love it so much."

"For those speculating: nothing they've done has been released yet," Rowe continued. "It's not them in the teaser trailer, and won't be them in this week's trailer. You'll just have to wait until August 2 to have your mind shattered and rebuilt with beauty and then shattered again."

Reznor and Ross previously composed the scores for The Social Network (for which they won the Academy Award), The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Gone Girl, and the animated movie Soul, among other projects.

In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, the pizza-loving heroes in a half shell are voiced by The Walking Dead: World Beyond's Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo), The Chi's Shamon Brown Jr. (Michelangelo), Grey's Anatomy's Micah Abbey (Donatello), and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' Brady Noon (Raphael). Jackie Chan voices Splinter, while The Bear standout Ayo Edebiri plays April O'Neil. The all-star cast also includes Seth Rogen, John Cena, Ice Cube, Paul Rudd, Rose Byrne, Post Malone, Maya Rudolph and Giancarlo Esposito.

Co-directed by Kyler Spears, the film counts Rogen and Evan Goldberg among its producers.

Watch the teaser trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem above.

