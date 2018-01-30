Trent, No. 4 Duke bounce back by routing Irish 88-66

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- After its lowest-scoring game of the season, No. 4 Duke had no trouble putting up points on Notre Dame.

Gary Trent Jr. scored 22 points and tied a season high with 10 rebounds, and the Blue Devils routed the Fighting Irish 88-66 on Monday night.

Grayson Allen scored 18 points, and Wendell Carter Jr. finished with 17 to help the Blue Devils (19-3, 7-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who shot nearly 55 percent after halftime and finished with 12 3-pointers.

They overcame a rare off night - by his high standards, anyway - from star freshman Marvin Bagley III, and bounced back from a two-point loss to No. 2 Virginia from what coach Mike Krzyzewski called ''self-inflicted stuff.'' Duke has yet to lose consecutive games this season.

''I'm not saying Virginia wasn't worthy of winning, but we had a great shot at winning that game,'' Krzyzewski said. ''And you worry about a hangover where you're still thinking about that. And that's what we've tried to address for the last couple of days, and I thought our team did that.''

T.J. Gibbs scored 22 points and John Mooney added 14 with a career-high four 3-pointers for the injury-riddled Fighting Irish (13-9, 3-6), who have lost six straight.

Trent hit two of his six 3s and Carter scored eight points during a 28-4 run midway through the second half that broke the game open and put Duke up by 30.

''That offensive run they had in the second half, it kind of broke our back,'' Irish coach Mike Brey said.

Bagley, the ACC's leading scorer at 22 points per game, finished with 12 points on 4-of-14 shooting. It was his lowest-scoring game since No. 5 Michigan State held him to four points in the third game of his career.

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish are trying to ride out the wave of injuries that has derailed their promising season, with ACC preseason player of the year Bonzie Colson and guards Matt Farrell and D.J. Harvey all sidelined. They were competitive for about 30 minutes before coming away with their longest losing streak since the 2008-09 team dropped seven in a row.