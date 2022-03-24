Trent Lakes receptive to gravel mining moratorium

·3 min read

A newly formed group’s plea for a temporary provincial moratorium on new gravel mining operations got a receptive response from Trent Lakes councillors at their Tuesday meeting.

Katie Krelove, from the Reform Gravel Mining Coalition which launched in late January across the province, told council the group is asking for a pause on new gravel mining licence approvals because of the industry’s social and environmental impacts.

It also wants an independent panel to conduct broad consultations involving municipalities. affected communities, industry-independent experts and scientists and First Nations.

“We’re really trying to look at finding a new, more sustainable path forward for gravel mining in the province. Gravel mining has been an issue for decades,” Krelove said.

She said there are currently many applications across the province “and what they all have in common is the reality that communities every year face a lopsided kind of system when it comes to facing concerns about gravel licensing on sensitive areas.”

Coun. Peter Franzen told council he will make a special notice of motion at the next council meeting supporting the campaign’s moratorium quest.

There are about 39 quarries in the township, Coun. Carol Armstrong said, “more than our proportionate share.”

“I think this initiative is a good one, not to stop it, not against it, but just to take a careful look at what our needs really are relative to the supply,” she said.

Municipalities are often stuck in the middle of battles between residents and proposed quarries and have limited power, said Krelove.

Already the Town of Halton Hills, the Town of Milton, North Dumfries Township and Puslinch Township have voted to endorse the moratorium, she said.

Trent Lakes Township resident Janet Klein also spoke to council saying the municipality has an abundance of Crown land but the province controls how much of this land is given to aggregate extraction.

“I’m no stranger to the topic of quarries and aggregates. For the past 10 years, living in Trent Lakes has heightened my passion for all facets of the environment, including the wildlife and our precious water, while at the same time learning about aggregate extraction,” Klein said.

“I feel it’s not fair to you, our elected officials, because you’re left to deal with the fallout, including complaints from people who are now negatively impacted, increased road repairs and visitors to our area who cannot enjoy the spaces of Crown land.

“And then there’s the increased threats to our environment.”

Coun. Terry Lambshead said he would like to see quarries that have been exhausted be rehabilitated and turned into usable land again “because I don’t know that happens that often.”

“But not many quarries are being exhausted because they just keep increasing their tonnage and volumes,” he said.

It’s also important to communicate with First Nations when developing quarries on Crown land, Lambshead said, because many of those lands are their ancestral hunting grounds.

Five thousand acres of land is lost each year to the industry, there is 13 more times gravel licensed than is used in Ontario and it takes 4.6 billion litres of water approved for use every day, Krelove showed in a PowerPoint presentation to the councillors.

A provincewide moratorium would not impact the current supply of gravel in Ontario, nor affect operator rights’ with present operations or current employment provided by the industry, Krelove said, but it would provide an opportunity to update policies and regulations.

Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative. Reach him at bburke@metroland.com.

Brendan Burke, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Peterborough Examiner

