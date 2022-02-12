Trent Lakes plans small tax rate decrease for 2022

A 2022 budget increase of more $7 million from last year is proposed for Trent Lakes, although the municipal levy will increase by only 0.97 per cent because of the use of township grants, fees, borrowing and reserves, and the actual tax rate will decrease by 0.07 per cent.

Donna Teggart, the township’s chief administrative officer and treasurer, will present the budget to councillors at their regular meeting Tuesday.

The large budget increase is due to the construction this spring of a joint structure that will be used by public works staff for mechanic operations and recreation and facilities departments, Teggart explained in an email to The Examiner.

It will be located at the County Road 49 depot.

“This build is not impacting the tax levy, however, as we are funding it through the use of reserve funds already collected for this project, development charges and borrowing,” said Teggart.

The 2022 budget is $22,118,088.52 compared to $14,380,735.02 in 2021, with capital expenses accounting for almost 50 per cent.

While the tax levy is increasing by 0.97 per cent, the tax rate is decreasing by 0.07 per cent which equates to a decrease of 27 cents on $100,000 of assessment, said Teggart, and the increased tax levy is offset by 2021 growth.

The municipal levy for 2022 is 10,245,339.38. It was 10,146,567.26 in 2021.

The total tax rate per $100,000 residential assessment is $388.40 for this year, down slightly from the 2021 tax rate of $388.67.

The non-tax portion of township revenue is sitting at 53 per cent of the total budget, higher than 2021 due to borrowing and reserve use.

In her report to council, Teggart outlined a number of potential expenses due to COVID-19 pressures in the coming year: uncertain future grant assistance, increased demand for building and planning services, higher costs for volunteer fire recruitment and new training methods, purchasing delivery delays and a lack of bidders on projects, increased materials brought to transfer stations, increased costs for PPE, cleaning and equipment, and continued changes in office processes to adapt to COVID-19 restrictions.

An increase in the number of people staying year-round at their residences in Trent Lakes resulted in a 40 per cent upswing in fire department calls for service.

Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative. Reach him at bburke@metroland.com.

