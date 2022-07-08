Trent Lakes Mayor Janet Clarkson not seeking re-election

Trent Lakes Mayor Janet Clarkson will not be seeking re-election, opening the door for a two-way mayoral race between a pair of political veterans in the Oct. 24 municipal election.

Current Councillor-at-Large Terry Lambshead and former mayor Bev Matthews, who also represented the municipality’s Harvey Ward for two decades, are both vying to replace Clarkson, who is serving her second term as mayor.

Clarkson, 79, first entered municipal politics in 2006.

After picking up some Chinese food at the Cody Inn Restaurant in Buckhorn, Clarkson cracked open a fortune cookie.

“Don’t not do something you want to do because you might lose,” it read.

“I looked at my husband and said, ‘I’m going to run.’ I went up to the township office and I was there about an hour before nominations closed,” recalled Clarkson.

She was elected councillor-at-large, serving two terms before winning the mayorship.

In 2014, Clarkson was ousted by Matthews. Matthews didn’t seek re-election in 2018 and Clarkson reclaimed her seat as mayor.

She decided then it would be her last term.

“I haven’t accomplished everything I would have liked to, but I’ve certainly done a lot. It’s time to step back and look at doing something else,” Clarkson said.

Looking back on her 16-year-long career as both councillor and mayor, Clarkson is particularly proud of playing an instrumental role in establishing the township’s medical and tourism centres.

Clarkson reflected on her position as a woman in politics when she first entered the municipal arena.

“I used to say that if a man pushed as hard as I did, they would have been doing their job. For me, I was just an aggressive female. But it worked. It didn’t bother me,” she said.

Now, the soon-to-be retired mayor hopes to stand as a guidepost for fellow women in politics.

“I’ve always wanted to empower women to get into politics. Women in politics are extremely valuable. So I hope to be able to mentor women,” Clarkson said.

She also has advice for all political newcomers.

“I would ask them to dig really deep into their inner-self and ask, ‘what can I do for the community?’ Because our job as elected officials is to make the community better. An elected official needs to have a passion for people,” Clarkson said.

Postretirement, Clarkson plans to continue to serve her community. As the president of the newly formed Buckhorn District Lions Club, she’s focused on growing the organization to raise money for local causes and give back to the community.

Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative. Reach him at bburke@metroland.com.

