Trent Jr. tops 30 for 5th straight game as Raptors beat Heat

  • Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler protects the ball from Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    1/10

    Heat Raptors Basketball

    Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler protects the ball from Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler drives past Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    2/10

    Heat Raptors Basketball

    Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler drives past Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro and Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa, left, scramble for the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    3/10

    Heat Raptors Basketball

    Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro and Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa, left, scramble for the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Drake, left, and Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri talk as the Raptors took on the Miami Heat during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    4/10

    Heat Raptors Basketball

    Drake, left, and Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri talk as the Raptors took on the Miami Heat during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) protects the ball from Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    5/10

    Heat Raptors Basketball

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) protects the ball from Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Miami Heat centre Bam Adebayo (13) and Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) watch the ball get away during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    6/10

    Heat Raptors Basketball

    Miami Heat centre Bam Adebayo (13) and Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) watch the ball get away during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) vies for the ball against Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) and forward Justin Champagnie (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    7/10

    Heat Raptors Basketball

    Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) vies for the ball against Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) and forward Justin Champagnie (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) dunks as Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    8/10

    Heat Raptors Basketball

    Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) dunks as Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) and Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) jump for a rebound as Raptors forward Chris Boucher (25) watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    9/10

    Heat Raptors Basketball

    Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) and Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) jump for a rebound as Raptors forward Chris Boucher (25) watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) passes the ball past Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    10/10

    Heat Raptors Basketball

    Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) passes the ball past Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler protects the ball from Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler drives past Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro and Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa, left, scramble for the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Drake, left, and Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri talk as the Raptors took on the Miami Heat during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) protects the ball from Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Miami Heat centre Bam Adebayo (13) and Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) watch the ball get away during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) vies for the ball against Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) and forward Justin Champagnie (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) dunks as Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) and Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) jump for a rebound as Raptors forward Chris Boucher (25) watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) passes the ball past Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
IAN HARRISON
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Miami Heat
    Miami Heat
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Toronto Raptors
    Toronto Raptors
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jimmy Butler
    Jimmy Butler
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Scottie Barnes
    Scottie Barnes
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

TORONTO (AP) — Gary Trent Jr. scored 33 points, Pascal Siakam had 16 points and 14 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors won their third straight game Tuesday, beating the Miami Heat 110-106.

Trent matched DeMar DeRozan’s franchise record and extended his personal career best by reaching 30 points for the fifth consecutive game.

Fred VanVleet scored 21 points, OG Anunoby had 13, Precious Achiuwa 12 and Scottie Barnes 11 as the Raptors won their second straight meeting with Miami. Toronto beat the Heat 124-120 in triple overtime last Saturday.

Bam Adebayo had 32 points and 11 rebounds, Jimmy Butler had 16 points and 12 assists, and Tyler Herro scored 18 points for the Heat, who lost their third straight.

Down by as many as 15 in the first half, Toronto cut the gap to 83-80 after three quarters, tied it on a 3-pointer by Siakam with 10:02 left, then took its first lead of the game on Achiuwa’s 3 with 9:16 remaining.

Miami led 93-92 after Butler made a pair of free throws with 6:46 left. Trent responded with a personal 8-0 run, hitting back-to-back 3-pointers, then making two of three at the line to put Toronto up 100-93 at 4:35.

Anunoby converted a three-point play with 2:53 left and VanVleet added a free throw after Miami’s Max Strus was called for a technical, giving the Raptors their biggest lead at 106-98.

Toronto called timeout after Herro’s driving layup cut it to 108-106 with 6.7 seconds to go, but Anunoby scored on Barnes’ alley-oop inbounds pass.

Butler returned to the starting lineup after sitting out Monday’s loss at Boston because of a sore toe, while P.J. Tucker was back after missing Monday’s game because of left knee soreness.

Former Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (personal reasons) missed his ninth straight game. Tuesday would have been his first visit to Toronto since leaving the Raptors last offseason.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said he has been talking with Lowry on a daily basis throughout his absence.

“​​He’s part of our family,” Spoelstra said. “I just want to be there for him. The basketball stuff, we can work all that out.”

The Heat visit Toronto again on April 3.

Adebayo scored nine points in the first as the Heat led 32-22, then added 10 more in the second, twice converting alley-oop passes from Butler. Gabe Vincent banked in a 3 just before the halftime buzzer to put Miami up 62-50 at the intermission.

The Heat led 83-80 through three quarters.

CELEBRITY SPOTTING

Rapper Drake sat next to Raptors president Masai Ujuri in the empty stands behind Toronto’s bench in the first half. Drake moved to his customary courtside seat adjacent to Toronto’s bench for the second half.

FANS COME BACK

For the first time since a Dec. 28 loss to Philadelphia, the Raptors played before fans who weren’t family and friends of the players. A small crowd of several hundred randomly selected season ticket holders watched from the stands opposite the benches.

TIP-INS

Heat: Tucker scored 12 points. … Butler shot 10 for 10 at the free throw line and finished with eight rebounds. … Lost on a Tuesday for the first time, falling to 4-1.

Raptors: Barnes and Achiuwa were picked to play in the Rising Stars Game at All-Star weekend in Cleveland. … C Khem Birch (broken nose) should return within a week, coach Nick Nurse said. .... DeRozan had five straight 30-point games for Toronto from Oct. 26 to Nov. 4, 2016.

UP NEXT

Heat: Visit San Antonio on Thursday.

Raptors: Host Chicago on Thursday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Terry Fox 'above politics' so leave him out of protests: mayor of hero's hometown

    PORT COQUITLAM, B.C. — A British Columbia mayor says the defacing of a statue of Terry Fox near Parliament Hill has ignited disbelief among residents in the national hero's hometown, and he's calling on them to channel their frustration into doing something positive. Brad West said the citizens of Port Coquitlam revere Fox and don't support anyone using his image to make political statements that Fox would not have supported. "For us in Poco, but I think for millions of Canadians across the coun

  • What Lily Collins Had to Say About Peyton Manning’s ’Emily in Paris’ Nod on ‘Saturday Night Live’

    Football quarterback Peyton Manning made a joke about Netflix's "Emily in Paris" on Saturday Night Live. Here's how Lily Collins reacted to it.

  • BlackBerry sells legacy patents to Catapult IP Innovations for US$600M

    BlackBerry Ltd. says it has agreed to sell its non-core patents to Catapult IP Innovations Inc. for US$600 million. The company says Delaware-registered Catapult was formed specifically to acquire the patents, with funding from a group of lenders led by Toronto-based Third Eye Capital that also includes an unnamed Canadian pension fund. Waterloo, Ont.-based says the patents being sold are not essential to its current core business but that it will receive a license back to them. It says the pate

  • Matthews scores 3 as Maple Leafs rally past Devils 6-4

    Auston Matthews had three goals and an assist, and the Toronto Maple Leafs scored four times in the third period to rally to a 6-4 win over the New Jersey Devils on Monday night. Mitch Marner had a goal and two assists, Ilya Mikheyev had a goal and an assist, and Jason Spezza also scored to help the Maple Leafs win their fourth straight. Jack Campbell started and gave up three goals on nine shots before he was pulled midway through the first period.

  • Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Arranged A Super Secret Meeting With Tom Holland And Zendaya

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly arranged a secret meeting with Tom Holland and Zendaya.

  • Princess Akshita says she gets why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from royal life, but she'd never do the same

    Princess Akshita of Mayurbhanj said she never felt like she lived in a "golden cage," something Prince Harry may have experienced as a British royal.

  • Tom Holland clarifies his future as Spider-Man, says there's just been 'conversations'

    Franchise producer Amy Pascal previously said a new Spidey trilogy of films were in development.

  • Why Eva Longoria Spends 45 Minutes A Day On Her Mini Trampoline

    Actor, director, and entrepreneur Eva Longoria swears by trampoline workouts followed by heavy weights and an intermittent fasting diet to stay healthy, happy.

  • Marner scores twice in Maple Leafs' 7-1 win over Devils

    Mitchell Marner had two goals and an assist, Jack Campbell had 31 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the New Jersey Devils 7-1 on Tuesday night before the All-Star break. The Maple Leafs struck first at 2:13 into the first period after Jon Gillies fumbled the puck trying at the side of his net. Pierre Engvall corralled it at the back of the net and found Jason Spezza for the one-timer.

  • Khloé Kardashian Posed Topless on Instagram

    She wore nothing but a pair of baggy jeans.

  • Gisele Bündchen writes heartfelt note to Tom Brady after retirement: 'I’m so proud of you'

    Gisele Bündchen called Tom Brady, "The most dedicated, focused and mentally tough person I have ever met."

  • Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek, Boldy lead Wild past Islanders, 4-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek and Matt Boldy each had a goal and an assist, and the Minnesota Wild beat the New York Islanders 4-3 on Sunday night for their fifth straight win. Brandon Duhamie also scored and Matt Dumba had two assists to help the Wild earn at least a point for the ninth straight game (8-0-1). Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 40 shots to improve to 10-2-2 this season. “We're a really good team,” Kahkonen said. " Brock Nelson, Ross Johnston and Oliver Wahlstrom scored f

  • Canadian men turn heads as they beat the U.S. to near qualification for Qatar 2022

    HAMILTON — Canada continued its march to Qatar 2022 on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednesd

  • Laughton scores in OT, Flyers top Kings to snap 13-game skid

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Scott Laughton scored 2:22 into overtime, Cam Atkinson had a pair of goals in regulation and assisted on the game-winner, and the Philadelphia Flyers snapped a franchise-record 13-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. Laughton scored on the rebound of Atkinson’s shot as the Flyers picked up their first victory since Dec. 29. Viktor Arvidsson had a goal and an assist, and Arthur Kaliyev and Anze Kopitar also scored for the Kings. Los Ang

  • Injury gives ski cross racer Brittany Phelan perspective heading into Olympics

    Canadian ski cross racer Brittany Phelan has learned a lot about herself in the past four years. The product of Mt-Tremblant, Que., won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and felt like she was primed for more heading into the Beijing Games. However, she suffered a devastating knee injury in February 2020 in Megève, France, when she overshot a jump and landed on one leg, blowing out her knee. Despite 13 years of World Cup experience as both an Alpine skier and a ski cross racer Phelan had ne

  • Carey Price: Returning to Canadiens crease 'something that is keeping me motivated'

    Canadiens goaltender Carey Price hopes to return to action this season -- and to keep playing for Montreal.

  • One more Olympic ride: End means a new beginning for White

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — One last time, Shaun White will stand atop the Olympic halfpipe, slap his hands together, give a high-five to his coach and take his snowboard, and snowboarding, on the sort of ride that only he can dream up. The Beijing Games will be the fifth Olympics for the three-time gold medalist. And they'll be the last Olympics for the 35-year-old American who is now an elder-statesman for his sport — more than double the age of some of the riders he goes against. Back when he w

  • Ja Morant scores 34 points, Grizzlies beat Wizards 115-95

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 34 points, his sixth straight game of at least 30 points, and the Memphis Grizzlies built an early lead in a 115-95 victory over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night. Morant, picked as an All-Star starter for the Western Conference this week, was 15 of 27 from the field, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range. Desmond Bane had 19 points, and De’Anthony Melton added 13 to help the Grizzlies win their third straight and fourth in five games. Steven Adams had

  • Warriors' Payton shares stories of dyslexia to help children

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When 12-year-old Jayden Jones becomes overwhelmed by the idea of tackling his schoolwork, he remembers what Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II taught him. “Never give up.” “Don't be afraid to ask for help.” “Block out the bullies." The Bay Area sixth-grader has dyslexia, severe attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and dysgraphia, a neurological disorder that can make writing difficult. At times, he feels completely intimidated at school. Payton's words help him.

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr