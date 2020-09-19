Teen jailed for life for stabbing best friend to death outside his home

Trent Hutchinson has been jailed for life (Picture: SWNS)

A teenager has been jailed for life after stabbing his best friend to death .

Trent Hutchinson, 17, plunged a knife into the back and skull of 18-year-old Ollie Wells outside his house in Newhaven, Sussex, on 6 January, a court heard.

Following the seven-day trial at Hove Crown Court, Judge Jeremy Gold QC allowed Hutchinson to be named after applications from media and Ollie's family.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment on Friday, with a minimum term of 14 years.

Hutchinson, who is said to have had a "fascination with knives", had allowed his friend Ollie to sleep on a mattress in his bedroom in his mother's house.

Ollie Wells was stabbed to death (Picture: SWNS)

During the stay, Ollie answered the door and spoke to some men who stopped by in a car.

Hutchinson, 16 at the time, accused Ollie of "bringing trouble to the house", police said.

A fight broke out between them inside the home and Hutchinson punched Ollie.

The victim then fled outside and was followed by Hutchinson.

The defendant then returned quickly and told his mother he had stabbed Ollie.

The court heard Ollie was stabbed twice with a knife taken from the house.

He collapsed outside into the street where he died despite the efforts of Hutchinson's mother, and of paramedics who swiftly arrived.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Andy Wolstenholme of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team said: "This tragic moment has had a terrible impact on two families which will live with them forever.

"When interviewed, he said in a prepared statement that he acted in self-defence and intended Ollie no serious harm.

"However the injuries made it clear that this was no defensive action but rather a sustained and deliberate attack.”

Ollie Wells' family added in a statement: "Ollie’s death and the horrific way he died has been devastating for our family, he was the youngest sibling and loved very much.

"Ollie was a very smiley, happy, cheeky boy and despite facing challenges due to his autism was well-liked and had a great deal of potential.

"He enjoyed many activities including horse-riding, sports and playing his flute, drums and guitar. He was also a very keen supporter of Chelsea football club.”