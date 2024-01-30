Will Trent First Look: Clark Gregg’s Season 2 Role Revealed (Exclusive)

Will Trent’s top-notch detective skills won’t be needed to crack the case of who Clark Gregg plays in the ABC drama’s Season 2 premiere.

TVLine was first to report that the Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. vet would guest-star (see previously released promo above) — but we couldn’t divulge any further details at the time. We can now exclusively reveal that Gregg will appear in Season 2’s first two episodes as Arthur Highsmith, an accountant who gets caught up in a bad situation and tries to skip town. Check out a first-look photo below:

Courtesy of Disney/Daniel Delgado Jr.

In the Season 2 opener — airing Tuesday, Feb. 20 at a new time, 8/7c — “a car bomb ignites a thrilling investigation for Will and a bomb expert (played by This Is Us’ Susan Kelechi Watson), revealing more than meets the eye,” according to the official synopsis. “As intrigue unfolds, Angie (Erika Christensen) battles to return to work, Ormewood’s (Jake McLaughlin) home life complicates, and Faith (Iantha Richardson) develops her relationship with Luke (Ser’Darius Blain).”

Based on Karin Slaughter’s best-selling novels and led by TVLine Performer of the Year finalist Ramón Rodríguez, Will Trent centers on the titular Special Agent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Having been “abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system,” Will now uses his “unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI,” according to the official logline.

Will Trent‘s Season 1 finale re-contextualized Will’s abandonment as a newborn. As it turned out, GBI deputy director Amanda Wagner (played by Sonja Sohn) not only knew Will’s mother — a sex worker named Lucy Morales who died during childbirth — but rescued Will after he was left for dead by serial killer James Ulster.

Amanda had even intended to raise Will as her own. Alas, adoption wasn’t feasible for a single woman at the time. She thought she’d turned him over to a good family, and deeply regretted that his childhood took a different path. She did, however, give Will one thing: her mother’s maiden name, Trent.

Season 1 also left the fate of Will’s on-again/off-again girlfriend Angie up in the air. Though she survived a serious beatdown at the hands of Ulster, her doctor offered no confirmation, either way, that she’d overcome her injuries and avoid paralyzation.

Will Trent Season 2 premieres Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 8 pm on ABC, where it now will lead into new episodes of The Rookie (entering Season 6) and The Good Doctor (entering its seventh and final season).

