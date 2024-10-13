Trent Alexander-Arnold’s wonderful free kick disguises England’s unconvincing victory over Finland

Alexander-Arnold curled in a sublime dead ball from about 30 yards - The FA/Michael Regan

Three-one away from home against most opponents feels like a satisfactory result. It would be the same for a top Premier League side against a League One opponent in the cup and it is the same for England away to Finland.

And yet. These are curious times for England with a lack of certainty in the dug-out now being followed by a lack of conviction on the pitch.

This is the ultimate interim period even if they beat Finland, following the debacle at Wembley against Greece also in this Uefa Nations League campaign. But it was far from convincing at times.

England do possess some wonderful talents, though, and all three goals were extremely well-taken while the strength of the bench was evident. They were certainly better after their attacking changes.

Lee Carsley does not want the job of England manager and, unfortunately, with these past two performances he has done little to advance his cause even if he did want to succeed Gareth Southgate.

England gave Finland a chance or, rather, chances and that did not feel good enough. There was not enough control. There were too many errors. Carsley has talked about an experimental phase, about being bold, about risk and reward and we all get it.

But this had the whiff of complacency to it with England sloppy in defence and lacking a cutting edge in attack.

The fit-again Harry Kane was substituted after 69 minutes having barely touched the ball and Cole Palmer also departed having made little impact. They looked better after they went off with Ollie Watkins a lively replacement for Kane, creating Declan Rice’s goal. Discuss.

Carsley appeared to persist with Jude Bellingham as a striker whether as a false nine against Greece or up with Kane against Finland and that did not work either.

There were six changes to the defeat against Greece with, to be fair, a little more structure to that chaotic line-up and it was two of those changes – Angel Gomes with a lovely round-the-corner pass and Jack Grealish with a calm finish – who combined for England’s first-half goal. It ended a sequence of 17 passes but it flattered to deceive.

Back in the team, back on the scoresheet for Jack Grealish ⚽️



That pass from Angel Gomes needs some love though 😍#ITVFootball | #FINENG pic.twitter.com/tY9LFzDz8L — ITV Football (@itvfootball) October 13, 2024

The second came deep into the second-half, a superb free-kick from Trent Alexander-Arnold from 25 yards high into the corner of the net. The defender started as an inverted left-back, before swapping with Kyle Walker, as that was not working.

Trent Alexander-Arnold stop that! 😮



An OUTRAGEOUS free kick from a special talent! #ITVFootball | #FINENG pic.twitter.com/MLF3fElEsH — ITV Football (@itvfootball) October 13, 2024

The third was needed with Rice tucking home Watkins’ low cross.

Rice makes it 3️⃣!



But this one is all about Ollie Watkins 👏👏👏#ITVFootball | #FINENG pic.twitter.com/SWrHwSsITb — ITV Football (@itvfootball) October 13, 2024

If that had not gone in it could have been a nervy ending as Finland did eventually score, and deservedly so, with Arttu Hoskonen heading in from a corner at the near post. England were caught out. Not for the first time even if they gained the win.

England are caught napping! 💤



Hoskonen steals in at the front post to nod in for Finland #ITVFootball | #FINENG pic.twitter.com/8uGqqm4CBH — ITV Football (@itvfootball) October 13, 2024

07:30 PM BST

Ian Wright on Lee Carsley

"I admire him"



Ian has a lot of respect for Lee Carsley's approach to his time at England 🤝#ITVFootball | @IanWright0 pic.twitter.com/ZPaB3GPqjX — ITV Football (@itvfootball) October 13, 2024

07:30 PM BST

Who might be the next permanent England manager?

Thomas Tuchel?

Graham Potter?

Eddie Howe?

Pep Guardiola...?



Who do you think will be the next England manager? 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/9TxjckFtyP — ITV Football (@itvfootball) October 13, 2024

07:29 PM BST

Declan Rice talking to ITV

“How good is Jack [Grealish]? You watch him in training and in games and he has something special. For him to score again for England is great and he is looking confident. I am buzzing for him and it is great to see a smiling Jack. “If you do not get in the box you do not score. It was a really positive night overall. Since Lee [Carsley] came in it has been really refreshing. We are really enjoying our time under him and his coaches. Nothing is going to be perfect all the time.”

Declan Rice got England’s third on the night - Jussi Eskola/Getty Images

07:27 PM BST

The thoughts of Lee Carsley

“I thought we were looking for a reaction. This is only four games into it. We still have not quite learnt how this side react to setbacks but they shown how they respond tonight in the best way. We scored three good goals but we were disappointed to concede that goal at the end. We were a lot better tonight as we played with a lot more control. Looking at the data we have just got we had a lot of possession, passes and created plenty of chances but I think we can still be better. “Finland were really well organised. There was not a lot of space so we had to wait for it. It was good that the substitutions came on and made an impact. “Trent’s [Alexander-Arnold] quality speaks for itself. I do not see it that I have to make a space for him, he has more than earnt his space. We do get bogged down by left-back, right-back but so long as he is in effective positions it is great to have him. It is important we have players of that quality and play to their strengths and we certainly did that with Trent.

Lee Carsley has won three of his four games in interim charge of England - Lee Smith/Reuters

“Jack [Grealish] was outstanding. An infectious character. I wished we would have had him against Greece. “I have not really thought much about the future. My remit was six games and I am really enjoying it. People are always going to put their chips on one side. I am in the middle and my bosses have made it clear to me. A world-class manager who has won trophies deserves this job.”

07:17 PM BST

Player ratings

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Beautiful free-kick for his goal. New option for England in problem left-back position, where he had not played for Liverpool this season. 7/10

Angel Gomes

Lovely assist when he slipped ball behind Finland’s defence for opener. Guilty of losing possession early which led to Keskinen chance – but mistakes accepted with his style. 7/10

Here is a snippet from Mike McGrath’s player ratings.

07:16 PM BST

England’s third goalscorer of the night

07:09 PM BST

Jack Grealish speaking to ITV

“I think we showed a reaction today, I think we could have had a few more especially towards the end as the game opened up. It was difficult at times in the first half but we went into half-time with a 1-0 lead and I think we dominated from then on in. We were disappointed to concede but we needed a win so happy about that. “The assist was top [from Angel Gomes]. It all comes from the manager letting us play with that freedom. I play with Angel every day in training and I know he is a top player. It was a brilliant assist. “The celebration was for my little daughter, who makes me so happy. That one was for her. “I said to Trent as a joke that I would give him £500 if he scored the free-kick and then he slapped it into the top corner. I owe him. “I do not think it has been difficult [since the Greece game]. No matter who gets the job there will be always be negative talk. In my honest opinion I do not really get the criticism. Lee [Carsley] is a top, top manager and I love playing for him.”

Jack Grealish got the opener for England tonight - Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

07:00 PM BST

League B Group 2 table

Greece: played three, won three, 9pts England: played four, won three, 9pts Republic of Ireland: played three, won one, 3pts Finland: played four, lost four, 0pts

06:58 PM BST

Match stats

Possession: Finland 31%-69% England

Shots: 13-15

Shots on target: 3-6

Touches in opposition box: 23-31

Corners: 4-5

06:56 PM BST

FT verdict

England needed that win after the defeat to Greece. It wasn’t spectacular and it won’t particularly prompt any glowing praise, but England simply could not afford another slip up. The England players and Carsley went over to the travelling fans to applaud their support before heading towards the tunnel. Carsley also gave a thumbs up and raised his fists up to someone in the crowd behind the dug-outs.

06:53 PM BST

Full-time

There is the final whistle and England win 3-1 in Helsinki thanks to goals from Grealish, Alexander-Arnold and Rice. No clean sheet but they bounce back from defeat against Greece on Thursday with a win tonight.

06:52 PM BST

90+2 mins: Finland 1 England 3

Ollie Watkins has provided two assists in his two substitute appearances during this international break. He’ll be disappointed to end it without being given a start, but can be pleased with his contribution.

06:49 PM BST

90 mins: Finland 1 England 3

There will be four added minutes at the end of this match.

06:48 PM BST

88 mins: Finland 1 England 3

Madueke has a shot inside the Finland box but it hits the side netting.

06:47 PM BST

GOAL! Finland get a goal back

It will not change tonight’s result but England’s clean sheet is gone. The corner is sent into the near post by Walta and somehow Hoskonen is in acres of space to head past Henderson. He should never had that much space in the box.

Just as the Finland fans start singing ‘Sweet Caroline, football’s never coming home’, their team get a goal they probably deserved. That’s what the Finnish fans wanted - something to celebrate.

England are caught napping! 💤



Hoskonen steals in at the front post to nod in for Finland #ITVFootball | #FINENG pic.twitter.com/8uGqqm4CBH — ITV Football (@itvfootball) October 13, 2024

06:44 PM BST

85 mins: Finland 0 England 3

England change:

OFF Rice

ON Gallagher

That goal was Rice’s final act tonight.

06:43 PM BST

GOAL! Rice makes it 3-0

A third for England on the night. England break and Watkins has it on the left. He drives past Hoskonen inside the box and cuts it across to Rice, who passes it into the far corner first-time.

Rice makes it 3️⃣!



But this one is all about Ollie Watkins 👏👏👏#ITVFootball | #FINENG pic.twitter.com/SWrHwSsITb — ITV Football (@itvfootball) October 13, 2024

06:42 PM BST

82 mins: Finland 0 England 2

At the end of an England break, Foden tries to find Watkins at the far post but Uronen intercepts and puts it behind for a corner. England play it short and then send it to the far post, where Stones cannot keep it under control and it goes behind for a goal-kick.

Finland change:

OFF Alho

ON Antman

06:39 PM BST

80 mins: Finland 0 England 2

Double England change:

OFF Bellingham, Gomes

ON Foden, Lewis

The England fans who haven’t started their journeys back into town are delighted to see Phil Foden get on - primarily because it has allowed them to start singing Springsteen again. Karaoke is apparently very popular in Helsinki - my colleague Mike McGrath tells me his karaoke special is Wild Thing by The Troggs.

06:38 PM BST

79 mins: Finland 0 England 2

Alexander-Arnold floats a cross to the back post and finds Walker, whose header (which was not really a shot rather an attempt to head it across goal) is saved easily by Hradecky. Just before Alexander-Arnold sent in the cross, Madueke wanted a penalty but nothing given.

06:34 PM BST

75 mins: Finland 0 England 2

Double change from Finland:

OFF Keskinen, Jensen

ON Pukki, Lod

A few Finland fans have seen enough with their team now two goals behind. And a few of the travelling England fans have decided to make an early cut for the local bars.

06:33 PM BST

GOAL! A screamer from Alexander-Arnold

WOW! What a goal! He has done that on so many occasions and curls it into the top corner, despite the best efforts of Hradecky. Simply sensational from Alexander-Arnold.

Am I being harsh in thinking the Finland goalkeeper should have saved Alexander-Arnold’s free-kick?

Trent Alexander-Arnold stop that! 😮



An OUTRAGEOUS free kick from a special talent! #ITVFootball | #FINENG pic.twitter.com/MLF3fElEsH — ITV Football (@itvfootball) October 13, 2024

06:32 PM BST

73 mins: Finland 0 England 1

Walta fouls Bellingham and England have a free-kick in a dangerous position not far outside the Finland box. Alexander-Arnold is standing over it...

06:31 PM BST

72 mins: Finland 0 England 1

Madueke, who looked bright off the bench on Thursday, gets past his man and it looks like he will find Watkins at the far post for a tap-in but somehow Finland escape.

06:29 PM BST

70 mins: Finland 0 England 1

Grealish’s cross is blocked behind by Alho and England have a corner on the left, which Alexander-Arnold will take. The Liverpool man sends it in but Hoskonen does really well to win the header and Finland can clear their lines.

06:27 PM BST

68 mins: Finland 0 England 1

Double England change:

OFF Palmer, Kane

ON Madueke, Watkins

Palmer did not really get into the game much on the right and his Chelsea teammate Madueke is on in his place, more suited to playing wide right. Kane missed the Greece game so perhaps not a massive surprise that he could not play the full 90 minutes.

Harry Kane has now been substituted off in seven successive appearances for England. He didn’t get a big chance in front of goal tonight, but he did lead the press pretty well.

06:27 PM BST

67 mins: Finland 0 England 1

From the edge of the box, Alexander-Arnold attempts a clever first-time dink to find Bellingham but Hradecky is quick off his line to get to the ball first.

06:24 PM BST

64 mins: Finland 0 England 1

Time for an England change or two? It looks like Lee Carsley and his coaching staff are thinking about a few in the coming minutes.

06:22 PM BST

63 mins: Finland 0 England 1

Bellingham lays it back to Gomes, who shoots from range but his effort misses the target. That did not trouble Hradecky’s goal.

Double Finland change:

OFF Schuller, Kallman

ON Walta, Pohjanpalo

06:18 PM BST

59 mins: Finland 0 England 1

England win it high up the pitch and Rice shoots from distance but it is a pretty comfortable save for Hradecky down to his left.

06:17 PM BST

57 mins: Finland 0 England 1

As he did a few minutes ago, Alexander-Arnold plays a terrific ball into the left channel for Bellingham to run onto. He drives into the box and tries to find Kane, but Hradecky stretches out his leg to deny England.

Palmer has actually started to move inside more now - it’s unclear whether he’s just doing that himself or whether he’s been told to.

06:16 PM BST

56 mins: Finland 0 England 1

Huge chance for Finland. Keskinen does really well down the left and plays the ball across. It finds Jensen, who should bury the chance but blazes it over the bar.

How has he missed?! 😳



Jensen cannot believe the ball hasn't hit the back of the net #ITVFootball | #FINENG pic.twitter.com/WfZBqv0NKb — ITV Football (@itvfootball) October 13, 2024

06:12 PM BST

53 mins: Finland 0 England 1

I do find it very strange we haven’t seen Cole Palmer in his favoured number 10 position yet in either of these games. He’s been in red-hot form for Chelsea and was named September’s Premier League player of the month. Other players should be moved to accommodate him in his best position, not the other way around.

Cole Palmer retained his starting spot tonight from the defeat to Greece on Thursday night - Michael Regan/Getty Images

06:10 PM BST

51 mins: Finland 0 England 1

Palmer shoots from near the edge of the box and it forces Hradecky into a good save down to his right. It came through a number of bodies, which would have meant Hradecky did not have great sight of it so that makes it a good save.

Good save from Hradecky to deny Palmer - Michael Regan/Getty Images

06:09 PM BST

50 mins: Finland 0 England 1

Alexander-Arnold finds Bellingham with a great ball into the left channel. He gets into the box but he takes too long to get a shot away and Hoskonen takes it off him. England then win it back and Alexander-Arnold shoots from distance but it is straight at Hradecky.

06:07 PM BST

47 mins: Finland 0 England 1

Bellingham wants a free-kick but the referee is having none of it and Finland drive forward. Keskinen finds Kallman inside the box but he cannot take advantage.

06:04 PM BST

Second half

We are back under way in Helsinki.

06:01 PM BST

Your views

What have you made of that first half? Remember you can have your say in the comments section at the bottom of the blog.

05:57 PM BST

Matt Upson on BBC Radio 5 Live

“I think it’s been okay. Defensively Trent Alexander-Arnold has done his role, there hasn’t been too much for him to deal with. “But he will come in and it’s a different passing angle for him. He’s played a lot of balls inside the pitch. If he steps inside he has the nice one whipped inside to Grealish but he’s popping up everywhere, he’s in midfield half the time.”

05:55 PM BST

Views at HT

Despite England’s control of possession, Finland actually finished the first half with more shots (eight) and more shots on target (two). England’s only shot on goal so far is the goal scored by Grealish.

05:48 PM BST

Half-time

There is the whistle and England lead at the break thanks to Jack Grealish’s goal.

Grealish the difference so far - Kimmo Brandt/Shutterstock

05:47 PM BST

45 mins: Finland 0 England 1

Kallman has a shot on the turn saved by Henderson from inside the box but the offside flag was up.

Two added minutes at the end of this first half.

05:46 PM BST

44 mins: Finland 0 England 1

Walker commits another foul, this time on Kamara, and is perhaps slightly fortunate not to have been booked yet.

05:45 PM BST

41 mins: Finland 0 England 1

England go all the way from their own box to the Finland penalty area. Alexander-Arnold strides forward through the midfield and finds Grealish on the left. The Manchester City man sends it into Bellingham, whose first touch gets slightly away from him and his shot on the stretch a touch is then blocked.

Much better control from England tonight. There should be, given Finland are ranked 64th in the world below Burkina Faso, but at least the formation and tactics look a lot better.

05:42 PM BST

40 mins: Finland 0 England 1

Kallman is found with a ball into the box but his looping header ends up on the top of the net.

05:40 PM BST

38 mins: Finland 0 England 1

Chance for Finland. Alho is found on the right-hand side of the England box after a diagonal ball. He heads it into the path of Jensen, who takes on a shot but cannot keep it down and hits it over the bar. An opportunity there for the home side.

05:37 PM BST

35 mins: Finland 0 England 1

Nearly for England. Bellingham find Rice, who made a great run in behind the Finland defence. He brings it down and just as he is about to shoot it is taken off him and behind for a corner, which Guehi heads off target and out for a Finland goal-kick.

The England fans may feel like they are owed a good performance today after the defeat to Greece - Kimmo Brandt/Shutterstock

05:35 PM BST

33 mins: Finland 0 England 1

Walker gives the ball away and Finland counter. Keskinen is found in the left-hand channel and he drives towards the England box. He lets fly from just inside the box but the shot is straight at Henderson.

05:31 PM BST

29 mins: Finland 0 England 1

Gomes is now back on and seems fine for the time being. The home side will have a corner as Keskinen’s shot is deflected behind by Walker. The ball is sent in but Alexander-Arnold is on hand at the front post to block the delivery.

05:28 PM BST

27 mins: Finland 0 England 1

With the ball out of play, Gomes has gone down and the England medical staff are quickly on.

05:27 PM BST

25 mins: Finland 0 England 1

Keskinen sends in a dangerous cross after beating Walker down Finland’s left but England manage to clear their lines. That cross should have been met by one of Keskinen’s teammates but none were anywhere near it.

05:20 PM BST

GOAL! Grealish gives England the lead

What was I saying? England are ahead and it is a good goal. Gomes, who is found by an incisive pass forward from Alexander-Arnold, feeds a delicate ball around the corner through to Grealish inside the box, who times his run well to stay onside. He is left one-on-one with Hradecky and he slots home into the far corner. That is Grealish’s fourth England goal and his second under Carsley, having scored against the Republic of Ireland in September.

Jack Grealish is certainly enjoying life under Carsley. He now has four England goals and two of them have come playing for the interim head coach. Before Carsley, Grealish had last scored for his country in November 2022.

Back in the team, back on the scoresheet for Jack Grealish ⚽️



That pass from Angel Gomes needs some love though 😍#ITVFootball | #FINENG pic.twitter.com/tY9LFzDz8L — ITV Football (@itvfootball) October 13, 2024

05:18 PM BST

16 mins: Finland 0 England 0

After what was a disastrous night on Thursday against Greece, everyone was looking for a reaction from England tonight but so far in this opening 15 minutes Lee Carsley’s side have not exactly set the world on fire with their performance.

Can England respond well tonight to that terrible defeat to Greece? - Jonathan Nackstrand/Getty Images

05:16 PM BST

14 mins: Finland 0 England 0

Alexander-Arnold looks for Kane inside the box but his cross from the left is intercepted.

05:12 PM BST

11 mins: Finland 0 England 0

Grealish finds Bellingham on the edge of the box. The Real Madrid midfielder cuts onto his left and then chops onto his right. His effort is blocked and goes behind for a corner. Finland head the delivery behind so it will be successive corners for England. Palmer swings it in and Finland clear but England keep it alive. It is cleared to just outside the box, where Alexander-Arnold takes on a shot that is blocked.

England have won five of their last 15 games in normal time before tonight, losing four of those. That run almost dates back a year, so the performances and results have been questionable for some time.

England are looking to bounce back from the Greece defeat - Bradley Collyer/PA

05:09 PM BST

7 mins: Finland 0 England 0

Big let-off for England there. Gomes gives the ball away cheaply inside his own half, which gives Finland the chance to push towards the England box. Kallman’s shot is blocked by Stones and then Keskinen, who plays his club football at Aberdeen, cannot take advantage as he drags his effort wide.

05:07 PM BST

5 mins: Finland 0 England 0

Bellingham is penalised for handball in the centre of midfield and Finland are going to use this opportunity to send it into the England box for the first time. It is actually played down the line and then crossed in but England clear their lines.

05:04 PM BST

3 mins: Finland 0 England 0

Bellingham tries to find the run of Rice into the box with a cross from the left but he cannot find the Arsenal midfielder and it runs through to Hradecky.

05:03 PM BST

2 mins: Finland 0 England 0

As reported by Telegraph Sport, Trent Alexander-Arnold has started as a makeshift left-back. Carsley said pre-match that Alexander-Arnold will not play as a conventional left-back, so I think we can expect to see plenty of him in midfield.

Alexander-Arnold has never started at left-back for club or country - Bradley Collyer/PA

05:01 PM BST

Kick-off

We are under way in Helsinki.

04:56 PM BST

Kick-off fast approaching

Both sides have emerged from the tunnel in Helsinki and it is time for the national anthems.

04:52 PM BST

Reminder of the team news

England: Henderson, Walker, Stones, Guehi, Alexander-Arnold, Angel Gomes, Rice, Bellingham, Palmer, Grealish, Kane.

Substitutes: Pope, Pickford, Lewis, Livramento, Colwill, Foden, Gallagher, Watkins, Gordon, Solanke, Madueke.

Finland: Hradecky, Alho, Hoskonen, Ivanov, Uronen, Kamara, Schuller, Peltola, Jensen, Kallman, Keskinen.

Substitutes: Joronen, Sinisalo, Galvez, Antman, Lod, Pukki, Stahl, Pikkarainen, Tenho, Nissila, Pohjanpalo, Walta.

04:49 PM BST

The Finland perspective

"We are ready to make it a miracle"



Can Markku Kanerva's Finland side add to England's disappointing international break? 🇫🇮#ITVFootball | @gabrielclarke05 pic.twitter.com/jML28cvCpG — ITV Football (@itvfootball) October 13, 2024

Our very own Chris Bascombe has this week sat down for an interview with former Liverpool and Finland playmaker Jari Litmanen.

04:47 PM BST

Out to warm up

Turning up the heat in Helsinki 🌡️ pic.twitter.com/wZ7Ug8gWxN — England (@England) October 13, 2024

04:41 PM BST

Elsewhere in the Nations League

In the other match in League B Group 2 Greece host Republic of Ireland later this evening. Greece are three points clear of England at the top of the group.

04:38 PM BST

Change of keepers

Jordan Pickford is helping goalkeeper Dean Henderson in the pre-match warm-up, taking shots at him and clapping him when he makes a save. This will only be Henderson’s second senior appearance for England and his first for almost four years after he made his debut as a substitute in November 2020 against Republic of Ireland. John McDermott, the FA technical director, has been on the Helsinki pitch ahead of kick-off talking to interim head coach Lee Carsley and one of his assistants Joleon Lescott.

The man on the left replaces the man on the right - Lee Smith/Reuters

04:36 PM BST

The thoughts of Lee Carsley

‣ Looking for a reaction

‣ Starting Dean Henderson

‣ Decision to start Trent Alexander-Arnold at left-back



Interim England manager Lee Carsley speaks ahead of England's clash with Finland #ITVFootball | #FINENG | @gabrielclarke05 🎤 pic.twitter.com/jh69QLFj1i — ITV Football (@itvfootball) October 13, 2024

04:33 PM BST

Kane back

England started without an out-and-out striker on Thursday but captain Harry Kane is back fit and starts.

04:32 PM BST

Your views

What do you make of the starting line-up Lee Carsley has named? Has Jordan Pickford been dropped or is Carsley just wanting to take a look at Dean Henderson? Trent Alexander-Arnold starts at left-back, having never started there for club or country; what do you make of that? Are you happy to see England revert back to having a recognised centre-forward rather than the experiment from the other night? What are your views on the front line? Remember you can have your say in the comments section at the bottom of the blog.

04:26 PM BST

Palmer speaking to ITV

"To move club 𝗶𝘁 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗱 𝗺𝘆 𝗹𝗶𝗳𝗲"



A gamble that well and truly paid off for Cole Palmer 🎲#ITVFootball | @gabrielclarke05 pic.twitter.com/143ffKTc0k — ITV Football (@itvfootball) October 13, 2024

04:22 PM BST

Inside the away dressing room

04:17 PM BST

No-one interviewed yet?

Gareth Southgate stepped down a couple of months ago but the Football Association have still not formally interviewed any potential candidates. Matt Law and Jason Burt have the full story on the lack of progress in hiring a permanent England manager.

04:09 PM BST

Full team news

Lee Carsley makes six changes from the 2-1 defeat to Greece. Dean Henderson, Kyle Walker, Angel Gomes, Marc Guehi, Jack Grealish and Harry Kane all come into the starting XI. Henderson has replaced Jordan Pickford in goal. Kane and Grealish are back after missing the Greece game whilst Guehi and Walker come into the defence, replacing Levi Colwill and Rico Lewis. Trent Alexander-Arnold moves across from right-back to left-back. Bukayo Saka is injured and has returned to Arsenal for further assessment.

England: Henderson, Walker, Stones, Guehi, Alexander-Arnold, Angel Gomes, Rice, Bellingham, Palmer, Grealish, Kane.

Substitutes: Pope, Pickford, Lewis, Livramento, Colwill, Foden, Gallagher, Watkins, Gordon, Solanke, Madueke.

Former Norwich striker Teemu Pukki is on the bench whilst former Leeds midfielder Glen Kamara starts. Bayer Leverkusen captain Lukas Hradecky starts in goal.

Finland: Hradecky, Alho, Hoskonen, Ivanov, Uronen, Kamara, Schuller, Peltola, Jensen, Kallman, Keskinen.

Substitutes: Joronen, Sinisalo, Galvez, Antman, Lod, Pukki, Stahl, Pikkarainen, Tenho, Nissila, Pohjanpalo, Walta.

A change in goal for England - Lee Smith/Reuters

04:03 PM BST

Who will get the permanent role?

With Lee Carsley seemingly ruling himself out of the job, the question is who will be Gareth Southgate’s permanent successor? Jason Burt has taken a look at what England might do, with the heat on John McDermott and Mark Bullingham to find a convincing candidate.

03:58 PM BST

Change in goal

Lee Carsley has decided to change his goalkeepers Crystal Palace’s Dean Henderson replaces Jordan Pickford. Has he been dropped after a truly dismal performance against Greece? Will England spin it as rotation despite the fact that this is not a friendly (although some believe the Nations League is a glorified friendly)?

A first #ThreeLions start for @deanhenderson 💚



He'll earn his second England cap, having come off the bench for his debut against Republic of Ireland 1,431 days ago! pic.twitter.com/qKNPLpU2PE — England (@England) October 13, 2024

03:54 PM BST

Visitors arriving

03:48 PM BST

England team news

03:27 PM BST

Lee Carsley to revert to more familiar tactics?

England look to bounce back in the Nations League this evening as they travel to Helsinki to take on Finland.

England suffered a terrible 2-1 defeat at the hands of Greece at Wembley on Thursday. Greece rank 44 places below England in the Fifa world rankings but they were deserving winners, their first win at Wembley in 10 attempts and the first time they had ever scored there.

Thursday’s defeat did Lee Carsley’s chances of becoming the permanent England manager no favours and, according to a Telegraph Sport exclusive, Carsley has decided he does not want the job.

Carsley suggested after the defeat to Greece that he would be happy to return to his job with the Under-21’s.

“I was quite surprised after the last camp [that there was talk] in terms of ‘the job is mine’ and ‘it’s mine to lose’ and all the rest of it,” he said. “My remit has been clear from the start - I’m doing three camps. There are three games left and then hopefully I’ll be going back to the Under-21s. It has almost no impact.

“I never at any point thought that I have got it cracked. It was a case of let’s try something different and I’m happy to take blame for that. It was totally my idea.

“I thought about it long and hard, in terms how it might look, how it might build and how it might feel. It is something that didn’t come off but I don’t think we should rule out having that opportunity to try something different.”

Captain Harry Kane missed the Greece defeat after picking up a knock for Bayern Munich just before the international break but he could return tonight. Jack Grealish also missed the game against Greece but both trained on Friday and are in contention. Bukayo Saka limped off early in the second half and has returned to Arsenal for further assessment. Curtis Jones has also withdrawn from the squad due to a personal commitment.

The defeat on Thursday night leaves England second in League B Group 2, now three points behind leaders Greece. Finland have lost all three games so far, including a 2-1 defeat against the Republic of Ireland on Thursday night. England won 2-0 at Wembley against tonight’s opponents back in September thanks to a double from Harry Kane. In total these two sides have met eight times, with England winning six and two draws.

Team news to follow shortly.