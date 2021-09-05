Trent Alexander Arnold wants to prove himself on the international stage

Trent Alexander-Arnold admits his performances for England have been mediocre (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Archive)

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold admits his performances for England have been “mediocre” but he is determined to change that.

The right-back, who turns 23 next month, is a Champions League and Premier League winner but has played just 13 times for his country and managed just four full matches since his debut in June 2018.

He faces considerable competition in his position with Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier and Reece James all in contention, but even so there are no excuses from Alexander-Arnold, who was dropped by Gareth Southgate in March, won his place back for Euro 2020 but was injured in the penultimate game before the tournament and missed out.

“To be fair, since I’ve come into the squad, I haven’t really been the best version of myself, I haven’t put in the performances I have regularly for my club,” he is quoted as saying by several newspapers.

“I expect more for myself when I play for England. That’s what I try to do every time I get the opportunity and hopefully now over the next week I am given an opportunity to perform and am able to take it.

“I had a really good game a few years back in the Nations League third-place play-off against Switzerland (in 2019).

“I thought I played really well then but I just couldn’t hit the ground running after that.

“Other than that they have been mediocre performances by my standard and that’s what I need to improve. That’s what I have been working on.

“I think it is just not finding form and finding the level I need and the level I demand on a daily basis. I have just not been able to reach that bar.”