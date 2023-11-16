Trent Alexander-Arnold motivated by Euro 2024 after England hopes boosted by midfield switch

Trent Alexander-Arnold says moving into midfield for England has given him a new lease of life.

The Liverpool right-back made the switch this summer after holding talks with England boss Gareth Southgate.

Alexander-Arnold has previously struggled to nail down a place in the England team, with Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier ahead of him in the pecking order at right-back.

The 25-year-old has now been given the chance to play as a midfielder, though, and is expected to start there when England host Malta on Friday at Wembley in their penultimate Euro 2024 qualifier.

“Since we spoke in the summer, me and the manager, about a midfield opportunity and to see if we could make it work, there has been a newfound excitement for me,” Alexander-Arnold said.

Gareth Southgate has often preferred Kieran Trippier (PA)

“It is a huge opportunity and it is one I am grateful to have, but also making sure I take it.

“It still early days, I haven’t had much experience in there so still learning on the job and about picking it up as much as I can when I am in there.

“It is exciting and I enjoy learning, I enjoy having that kind of understanding of the game, trying to understand different roles and positions and admire what people are doing in there.”

England have often had an abundant of options at right-back and, as well as Trippier and Walker, Ben White and Reece James have been called up in the past.

Trent Alexander-Arnold scored when England beat Malta away from home in June (REUTERS)

In contrast, they have lacked alternatives in the middle of the park and that could open the door for Alexander-Arnold to make the squad for Germany next summer.

Asked if going to the Euros as a midfielder was now a target, Alexander-Arnold said: “Massively so, it is something I think about often, it is something that motivates me.

“When I’m here, when I'm not here, I'm constantly thinking about trying to get into the team for the summer, how I can do that and how I can take the opportunities I’m given to make sure I’m part of the plans for the summer.

“It is a target I have set for myself and I think, with the help of the manager and the staff and analysts, it is something I can do.

“It has always been an honour and a pleasure to come away with England and play games for your country, to represent my country is the biggest honour any player can have, it truly is.”