Trent Alexander-Arnold’s ‘kiss’ celebration echoes Steven Gerrard – only for VAR to rule out goal

Trent Alexander-Arnold copied Steven Gerrard only to be told his goal would be ruled out - Getty Images /Shaun Botterill

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s early goal may have been ruled out at half-time, but the footage of his Steven Gerrard “kiss” celebration will live on.

Alexander-Arnold has been hailed as the greatest talent to emerge at Liverpool since Gerrard and in the sixth minute against the club’s bitter rivals, he replicated his famous celebration at Old Trafford.

Just like Gerrard did in 2009 and 2014, Alexander-Arnold ran over to a pitchside television camera and kissed the lens after putting the ball in the net.

“We’ve seen that kiss before from Steven Gerrard all those years ago and I’m sure in years to come we’re going to see that replayed,” said ex-Liverpool defender and Telegraph columnist Jamie Carragher, as a pundit on Sky Sports.

In 2014, Steven Gerrard (R) kissed a TV camera after scoring against Manchester United - Getty Images/Paul Ellis

For 78 seconds, Alexander-Arnold thought he had scored a famous goal at the Stretford End, with an even more memorable celebration - only for VAR to rule out the goal.

The video assistant referee saw that Mohamed Salah was in an offside position when he touched Luis Diaz’s cross, denying Liverpool an opening goal.

“There are few greater highlights in the life of a Liverpool player than to score in the Stretford End at Old Trafford and he is prevented from relishing that highlight,” said Sky Sports commentator Peter Drury. Carragher added: “That is what VAR can do.”

Gerrard created his ‘kiss’ celebration after scoring penalties at Old Trafford, firstly 15 years ago when he netted in a 4-1 win. Then he repeated the celebration in the 2014 win when he scored his second penalty in the game.

“It just happened, off the cuff,” Gerrard told BBC Radio 5 Live . “Obviously the game is always covered by the TV. I just remember sliding on my knees and getting carried away a bit.

“It’s become a little bit of a wind up for the Mancunians because they’ve obviously given me so much stick over the years, it’s just to wind them up a bit.”