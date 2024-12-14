Trent Alexander-Arnold breaks silence on his future at Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future at Liverpool has been the subject of conversation at the club.

The right-back has entered the final year of his contract at the club and he has still not signed a new deal at Anfield.

The England international has been linked with a move to Real Madrid where his best friend Jude Bellingham plays.

Along with Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk are the other two players who are still facing an uncertain future at the club because of their contract issues.

The start of the new year will give all these players the authority to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with other clubs.

Alexander-Arnold has claimed that he will not discuss the details of his contract situation with Liverpool in public.

“I have been at the club 20 years now, I have signed four or five contract extensions and none of those have been played out in public – and this one won’t be either,” Alexander-Arnold told Sky Sports News.

The Liverpool star is enjoying life under Arne Slot and he has been particularly impressed by the level of details that the Dutch manager works with.

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Slot’s brilliant work has translated into Liverpool’s performances this season, who are leading the Premier League and the Champions League standings.

“The level of detail he has… I find myself smiling about it because that’s the kind of thing that I really enjoy,” Alexander-Arnold said.

“It’s just football in like a very, very in-depth level.

“I could tell from the first time I met him that I was going to enjoy playing under him and being a part of this. I’m feeling like I’m going to get better and improve and learn so much in such a short space of time and just keep on learning, because I could tell he was football obsessed and the level of detail was incredible.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold to stay at Liverpool?

The fact that the defender is enjoying life at Anfield under Slot should give the fans hope and confidence of the player staying at the club.

His personal performances have improved immensely under the Dutch manager and it appears like the defender has worked hard on the defensive aspect of his game.

Alexander-Arnold is a special talent and Liverpool need him to stay at the club and continue being an important part of the project.