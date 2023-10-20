Trendy rattan furniture puts vine at risk of extinction

Lulu Lytle - who owns the UK's last rattan workshop - inspired Carrie Johnson's No11 makeover - Elliott Franks

It is a staple of gardens across the country, but scientists are warning that the rising popularity of rattan furniture could put some species of the vine at risk of extinction.

Rattan, which first became popular in Europe in the 17th-century, is harvested from climbing palms in the forests of southeast Asia.

It is often marketed as sustainable because the plant is fast-growing compared with trees chopped down for timber, which are vital stores for carbon.

But conservationists fear some of the 500 species of rattan could be at risk of going extinct because they are harvested in the wild with few limits on their overexploitation.

Furniture giant Ikea, which has reported growing sales in rattan items, has become increasingly concerned about the sustainability of the material.

It has partnered with Kew Gardens on a new project to DNA sequence all 500 species of rattan, to allow them to identify the source of the material even after it has been turned into furniture.

Dr William Baker, from the Tree of Life project at RBG Kew, said: “Most rattan in trade is harvested from the wild and it is difficult to ensure that the harvest is sustainable.”



“To make things more complex, rattan enters the supply chain as cleaned cane that has been stripped of its distinguishing features (leaves, flowers and so on) – without those features it can’t be identified to species.

“This is a real problem for managing the supply chain – if you can’t even identify the species you don’t know where to start.”

After dipping in popularity since the 1970s, rattan has undergone a revival, and was recently dubbed autumn’s “hottest interior design trend” by Vogue.

Best known as garden furniture, rattan has become just as popular indoors, to make everything from bedside tables to lampshades and diffusers.

Scientists have also used rattan as an artificial bone replacement, although its use is currently limited to sheep.

The material is beloved by Lulu Lytle, the interior designer who became notorious for revamping No11 Downing Street for Boris and Carrie Johnson.

Soane Britain Workshop is the UK's last rattan maker

Ms Lytle is so enamoured with the material that she has written a book about it, and in 2011 bought the UK’s last remaining rattan workshop in Leicester to stop it going under.

While her company Soane Britain is hyper focused on sustainability, Mr Baker said “most companies building rattan objects of whatever kind are probably not really thinking about this”.

“Often rattan is unfairly marketed as sustainable,” said Ben Kuhnhaeuser, who also works on the project for Kew.

“We know from all the work that we’re doing there’s no way to say whether it’s sustainable or not.”

Losing rattan species from certain areas could mean the loss of birds, small mammals and insects that rely on the vine for food.

It could also threaten a vital income for communities that enables them to protect the wider forests where rattan grows.

“We know that species that have been very popular in the past have become commercially extinct within their ranges,” Mr Baker said.

“Rattan is a fantastic material that has loads of good things to bring to the environment and to people,” he added.

“We should want people to be able to market rattan products as green. Just right now that’s a bit hard. You can’t know.”