A trendy, Japan-based resale clothing chain expands to Plaza Midwood in Charlotte

2nd Street, a Japan-based consignment retailer of over 700 stores, has recently opened a new location in Plaza Midwood on Central Avenue, next door to Insomnia Cookies and nearby YAFO Kitchen and The Bohemian: A Wine Bar.

2nd Street, which first opened in Japan almost 30 years ago, opened its first U.S. store in 2018 on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles and has since been growing in places like California, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas and Georgia.

Charlotte’s newest secondhand shop buys trendy items from customers and resells in stores and on its eShop. And as it offers a wide selection of styles from its inventory from Japan, 2nd Street prides itself on luxury accessories and one-of-a-kind pieces.

Embracing sustainability, 2nd Street has an initiative called the Hand2Hand project, where it has partnered with a charity organization called “Remagine” to recycle and reuse all clothing — whether that be reselling items, using clothes to wipe up oil spills, or sending items to third world countries.

Location: 1401 Central Ave #103, Charlotte, NC 28205

Hours: Monday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Instagram: @2ndstreetusa