All the Trends We Spotted From Bottega Veneta's SS23 Show
Matthieu Blazy returned to Milan Fashion Week for the Spring/Summer 2023 season to showcase his latest Bottega Veneta collection, just a month after his first-ever campaign for the house.
The creative director, who was appointed to helm the fashion brand in November 2021, made his BV debut earlier this year, bringing trends like the classic white tank top. Similar to the previous season, the designer kicked off his presentation with a laidback, casual look featuring a plaid shirt atop an off-white tank top and loose-fitted trousers, adding a touch of contrast with a deep red handbag highlighted with the iconic Intrecciato weave.
Overall, silhouettes were kept comfy with straight-legged jeans and relaxed tees as spotted on models like Kate Moss on the catwalk. Trench coats and shirts were given layered looks with contrasting colors and materials, while the Intrecciato weave continued to make appearances on accessories and shoes, including flats, mules and boots. Additional highlights featured semi-sheer black tights styled standalone with a knit sweater, as well as scarves attached to the back. The collection was finished off with a colorful range of dresses and suits accentuated with fringe detailing.
See the full runway via the gallery above and video below, and continue scrolling to see Hypebae's favorite fashion trends spotted in the SS23 collection.