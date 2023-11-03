Trending travel destination: Canadians dreaming of Lisbon in November, according to Skyscanner (Getty Images) (Alexander Spatari via Getty Images)

For Canadians looking to book their next vacation, Skyscanner revealed that Portugal's capital city, Lisbon, is among the fastest rising destinations for travellers in November.

According to information provided to Yahoo Canada, there has been a 35 per cent increase in flight searches from Canada to Lisbon, compared to the last month, on Skyscanner.

Why is Lisbon a trending destination for Canadian travellers?

As Laura Lindsay, Skyscanner’s travel trends and destinations expert, explained, Lisbon's rising popularity is evidence of "off-season allure."

"Temperatures remain [around 15 C] and the streets of this coastal capital, along with renowned institutions, like the Museum of Art, Architecture and Technology (MAAT), experience a noticeable reduction in tourist crowds," Lindsay stated. "While you might experience the occasional drizzle, it only adds to the enchantment of the city, giving visitors the perfect excuse to pop into a cozy local café or bar."

“European travellers have been discovering trendy Lisbon over the past few years, and it seems Canadians are cottoning onto its charms too."

How much does it cost to go to Lisbon in November from Canadian cities?

Using Skyscanner search data, flights to and from Lisbon for the last week of November (Nov. 23 to Nov. 30) start at $538 roundtrip from Toronto.

From Vancouver, flights start at $761, or $558 from Montreal.

3 expert tips on what to do in Lisbon

No trip is complete without tasting some local delicacies and in Portugal, that has to be pastel de nata, custard tarts. Lindsay's recommendation is Pastelaria Santo Antóni in Lisbon.

If you travel to Lisbon around Nov. 11, tourists can experience Dia de São Martinho (St. Martin’s Day) to celebrate the harvest, including tasting the first wines of the season and newly ripened chestnuts.

"Travellers in Lisbon around November 11 will experience Magustos (wine parties) held throughout the country," Lindsay shared. "Many restaurants also curate special menus to honour the occasion."

For a short trip just outside of Lisbon, Lindsay recommends visiting Ericeira, about an hour outside the city.

"It’s a lesser-known surf paradise with beautiful beaches, sunset beach bars, luxury-for-less accommodations, shopping, cafes and more," she stated.

Tips for finding the cheapest flights

