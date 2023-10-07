Trending Sweaters, Leggings, and Jackets Are on Sale at Amazon This Weekend — Up to 57% Off

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Fall: The time to go apple-picking, drink anything that’s pumpkin spiced and, of course, go on a shopping spree for toasty knits and jackets (according to Amazon’s trending charts, that is).

Amazon’s Movers and Shakers page — a hub for the site’s hottest products in every department — is chock-full of fall fashion staples at the moment. We scoured the trending charts to see what shoppers are adding to their carts, and so many staples are on sale. Right now, you can save up to 57 percent on cozy sweaters, comfortable leggings, plush slippers, and more. The best part? Everything is under $50.

Best Trending Fall Fashion Deals

Lillusory Turtleneck Sweater, $26 with Coupon

Amazon

$60

$26

Buy on Amazon

The highest discount we found is on this highly rated turtleneck sweater, which is 57 percent off thanks to a stackable coupon. It combines an oversized silhouette with plush, stretchy fabric for optimal comfort. “The material is very very very soft,” according to one reviewer who also described it as “not even a little itchy.” Still, tons of shoppers say that the sweater can easily be dressed up or down, so plan to wear it to work, out with friends, on date night, and anywhere in between.

The sweater is available in sizes S through XL, plus 30 colors that are all on sale. You can scoop up neutral hues like cream and black, as well as fall-ready colors like army green, wine red, and orange.

Ewedoos High-Waisted Pocket Leggings, $20 (Save 44%)

Amazon

$36

$20

Buy on Amazon

Amazon shoppers are also adding these high-waisted leggings to their carts. The leggings are meant to move, so you can count on a non-shifting and tummy-securing waistband as you walk, jog, or bend into a downward-facing dog during yoga. Plus, the two side pockets are the perfect place to store phones, keys, lip balms, and other on-the-go essentials.

Shop the leggings in sizes XS through 3XL, 19 colors, and full and capri lengths. Discounts vary depending on size and style.

Litfun Fluffy Memory Foam Slippers, $16 with Coupon

Amazon

$33

$16

Buy on Amazon

On your way out, don’t miss the double discounts on these popular faux shearling slippers that more than 7,000 Amazon shoppers bought this month. In addition to their fluffy lining, the slippers have a memory foam insole that provides cushioned comfort, plus a durable rubber outsole for traction indoors and out. They come in sizes 6 through 12, along with colors like chestnut, gray, and pink.

The slippers have racked up loads of positive ratings from reviewers, with many comparing them to more expensive brands. “These slippers are the perfect value purchase compared to the splurge of buying Uggs.” one customer wrote. “They are so soft and comfortable.”

Join the legions of Amazon shoppers who are snapping up fall fashion with these on-sale pieces from the site’s Movers and Shakers chart.

Zeagoo Satin Midi Skirt, $26 (Save 30%)

Amazon

$37

$26

Buy on Amazon

Trendy Queen Oversized Hoodie, $27 (Save 10%)

Amazon

$30

$27

Buy on Amazon

Anrabess Open-Front Knit Jacket, $48 (Save 47%)

Amazon

$90

$48

Buy on Amazon

Ueu Wide-Leg Lounge Pants, $23 (Save 47%)

Amazon

$43

$23

Buy on Amazon

Anrabess Fuzzy Crew Neck Sweater, $36 with Coupon

Amazon

$40

$36

Buy on Amazon

Lepunuo Cargo Pants, $30 (Save 25%)

Amazon

$40

$30

Buy on Amazon

Hanes Originals Long-Sleeve Cotton V-Neck Shirt, $10 (Save 38%)

Amazon

$16

$10

Buy on Amazon

