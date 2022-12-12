Trending News: Cosmetic Preservatives Market Size & Share to Surpass $ 562.9 Million by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·8 min read
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Cosmetic Preservatives Market is valued at $ 394.6 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of $ 562.9 Million by 2028 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 6.1% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

One of the most significant economic areas is the Cosmetic Preservatives business, and consistent expansion is projected going forward. Despite the industry's turmoil, numerous things could affect its development or demise. This study assesses current trends and anticipated changes to provide a full insight into the sector. Additionally, it provides details on the significant industry players and their expansion strategies.

The report provides a thorough analysis of international producers and suppliers and their current situation and future prospects. It also details the global drivers of the demand for Cosmetic Preservatives, including rising investment requirements, developing technology, and new laws.

Get Access to the In-depth Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/cosmetic-preservatives-market-1919/request-sample

Cosmetic Preservatives Market Overview

According to Vantage Market Research, some key factors anticipated to acceleratethe Cosmetic Preservatives Market growth over the forecast period.The demand for natural and organic cosmetics is rising, cosmeceuticals are used more frequently, and the hair care market is expanding. The growing demand for natural and organic cosmetics primarily drives the market for Cosmetic Preservatives.

We forecast that the sunscreen & scrubs category in Cosmetic Preservatives Marketsales will account for more than 30% of total sales by 2028. This application category is expected to develop as people become more aware of the damage that ultraviolet rays do to the skin.

Cosmetic Preservatives Market Dynamics

Expanding Consumer Demand for Cosmetics with Many Uses to Drive the Market Growth

Color-correcting (CC) creams and beauty balms (BB) are two examples of goods with increasing demand due to their multipurpose nature. Vendors are releasing cosmetics with multiple advantages in personal care and beauty products to meet this growing demand. Preservatives like Dow's FA 4002 ID silicone acrylate and EPITEX 66 Polymer, which are antimicrobial and added to product formulations to inhibit the growth of microorganisms, are used in these multipurpose cosmetic and beauty care products. Therefore, it is anticipated that the rising adoption of such products will accelerate the growth of the Global Cosmetic Preservatives Market during the forecast period.

The incorporation of Cutting-Edge Technologies into Manufacturing Procedures is Promoting Market Expansion

To draw significant consumers from all over the world, the cosmetics sector is embracing new technology. Manufacturers are developing advancements in cosmetic formulation technology, which can simplify manufacturing to satisfy the growing demand for multifunctional and environmentally friendly products. Cosmetics, like all other products, are susceptible to microbial contamination; as a result, a suitable preservative system is needed to prevent microbial growth and increase the product's shelf life.

Limited Time Offer | Buy this Premium Research Report with Exclusive Discount and Immediate Delivery@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/cosmetic-preservatives-market-1919/0

Global Cosmetic Preservatives Market Segmentation

By Type

  • Paraben Esters

  • Formaldehyde Donors

  • Phenol Derivatives

  • Alcohols

  • Quaternary Compounds

  • Organic Acids & Their Salts

  • Other Types

By Application

  • Lotions

  • Facemasks

  • Sunscreens& Scrubs

  • Shampoos & Conditioners

  • Soaps

  • Showers Cleansers & Shaving Gels

  • Face Powders & Powder Compacts

  • Mouth Washers & Toothpastes

  • Other Applications

By Raw Material

  • Raw Material

  • Naturals

By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Top Trends in Global Cosmetic Preservatives Market

  • One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the Cosmetic Preservatives industry is the growing demand for organic and natural cosmetics. Customers are choosing products that are soft and safe on the skin as they become more aware of the negative effects of synthetic preservatives.

  • Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the Cosmetic Preservatives industry is advances in technology. New technologies, like microencapsulation, have facilitated the creation of novel Cosmetic Preservatives with improved efficacy and longer shelf lives.

Top Report Findings

  • Based on type, most of the Cosmetic Preservatives Market's revenue is controlled by thephenol derivativescategory. The development of the market is anticipated to be fueled by the rising use of phenol derivatives, particularly phenoxyethanol, in the manufacturing of cosmetics like skin-lightening creams and lotions, hair coloring solutions, and sunscreens.

  • Based on application, the sunscreen & scrubs category dominated the Cosmetic Preservatives Market, and this trend isanticipated to continue.Products like sunscreen and scrubs that contain water or other aqueous-based solvents like glycols, polyols, esters, or ethers use Cosmetic Preservatives.

  • Based on raw materials, the natural category dominated the Cosmetic Preservatives Market, which is anticipated to continue. Due to the increased demand for sunscreen creams brought on by climate change and global warming, businesses are increasing their use of natural components in manufacturing.

Top 10 Players Generate More Than 45% of the Global Cosmetic Preservatives Market Revenue

The report also found that the largest players in the Cosmetic Preservatives Market are technology providers such as Lonza Group AG (Switzerland), Ashland Global (US), Arkema Chemicals (France), BASF Chemicals Company (Germany), and DuPont de Nemours (US).These companies are expected to benefit from increased demand for their products and services and growing investments in new products. Other major players include Lonza Group AG (Switzerland), Ashland Global (US), Arkema Chemicals (France), BASF Chemicals Company (Germany), DuPont de Nemours (US), Sharon Laboratories (Israel), Symrise AG (Germany), Thor Group Ltd (UK), Chemipol (Spain), Salicylate & Chemical Pvt Ltd. (India), Dadia Chemical Industries (India) and others.As per the latest report published by Vantage Market Research, top 10 companies are responsible for generating more than 45% of market revenue.

Phenol DerivativesCategory inCosmetic Preservatives Market to Generate Over 30% Revenue

Cosmetic Preservativesare an expensive investment. Vantage Market Research has analyzed the market for Cosmetic Preservatives to understand its current state and potential future growth factors. For better understanding, based on the type, the Cosmetic Preservatives Marketis divided intoparaben esters, formaldehyde donors, phenol derivatives, alcohols, quaternary compounds, organic acids & their salts, and other types.

During the forecast period, the market for Cosmetic Preservativesis anticipated to experience the highest CAGR for the phenol derivatives category. The market is expected to be driven by the expanding use of phenol derivatives, particularly phenoxyethanol, in the production of cosmetics like sunscreens, creams, lotions, and hair coloring solutions.

On the other hand, the paraben esterscategory is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period. A wide range of rinse-off and leave-on products, especially those with high water content, like conditioners and shampoos, can use paraben esters.

Top Players in the Global Cosmetic Preservatives Market

  • Lonza Group AG (Switzerland)

  • Ashland Global (US)

  • Arkema Chemicals (France)

  • BASF Chemicals Company (Germany)

  • DuPont de Nemours (US)

  • Sharon Laboratories (Israel)

  • Symrise AG (Germany)

  • Thor Group Ltd (UK)

  • Chemipol (Spain)

  • Salicylate & Chemical Pvt Ltd. (India)

  • Dadia Chemical Industries (India)

Regional Analysis:

North America dominates the market, and this trend of dominance will continue throughout the projection period due to an increase in the use of cutting-edge technologies in the cosmetics industry, an increase in the number of R&D activities in the area, and the presence of strong manufacturing infrastructure.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 147 Pages and in-depth TOC on Cosmetic Preservatives Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 394.6 Million

Revenue Forecast by 2028

USD 562.9 Million

CAGR

6.1% from 2022 to 2028

Base Year

2021

Forecast Year

2022 to 2028

Key Players

Lonza Group AG (Switzerland), Ashland Global (US), Arkema Chemicals (France), BASF Chemicals Company (Germany), DuPont de Nemours (US), Sharon Laboratories (Israel), Symrise AG (Germany), Thor Group Ltd (UK), Chemipol (Spain), Salicylate & Chemical Pvt Ltd. (India), Dadia Chemical Industries (India) and others.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Browse More Reports from Vantage Library:

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website:

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog

Vantage Market Research All Reports

Blog:


Latest Stories

  • Rangers sign LHP Andrew Heaney to $25 million, 2-year deal

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney and the Rangers finalized their $25 million, two-year contract Friday, the latest move by Texas to upgrade its pitching staff. Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) for the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He threw only 72 2/3 innings, missing much of the first four months with a pair of shoulder injuries, but finished with 110 strikeouts and just 19 walks. His career-best rate of 13.62 strikeouts per nine innings ranked se

  • Thompson scores 34, Warriors beat Celtics in Finals rematch

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Splash Brother Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games. Jordan Poole had 20 points starting in place of injured Andrew Wiggins despite shooting 1 for 9 from long range. Thompson scored 12 of his points in the opening quarter shooting 5 of 9 and had 24 by halftime. Curry shot 12 for 21 and had seven assis

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory. CJ McCollum added 29 for the Pelicans, who beat the Suns — playing without star guard Devin Booker because of tightness in his left hamstring — for the second time in three days and won for the 12th time in their last 14 games as they've surged to the Western Conference lead. Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 12 rebounds

  • Vikings put Akayleb Evans on IR after latest concussion

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings placed cornerback Akayleb Evans on injured reserve Wednesday after his most recent concussion, meaning the rookie must sit out at least the next four games. The roster move was made to make room for cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who was designated for return from injured reserve following a four-game absence because of an ankle injury. Evans started two of the four games that Dantzler missed. He was sidelined by a concussion for the other two, before a re

  • Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold in Sweden

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday, a day after taking silver in moguls. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured the gold medal by scoring 19.00 in the final, beating Swedish freestyler Filip Gravenfors, who posted a score of 16.00. The Swede beat Kingsbury to the finish line, but the judges awarded the Canadian more points. "[Gravenfors is] really fast. Filip really challenged me. I did well in the middle section

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • P.E.I. puts on final touches ahead of Canada Winter Games

    With only two months left to go, Prince Edward Island is putting on the final touches ahead of the highly anticipated 2023 Canada Winter Games. Few are as excited as staff and volunteers, as they've been counting down the sleeps for years — and soon there won't be many left to count. "It's getting very intense, it's getting real for a lot of people," said Brian McFeely, CEO of the 2023 Canada Winter Games. "Every day is a day less, so the planning is moving forward at a feverishly [fast] pace."

  • Rantanen scores 3rd in OT, Avalanche rally past Blues 3-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. “We’re missing a lot of guys, a lot of veteran guys, especially up front,” Rantanen said. “I try to do my best, and even little bit more, in this situation. We need a lot to win games, and tonight was one of those.” Rantanen's second goal of the game came with nine seconds le

  • Carter scores on OT power play, Penguins beat Sabres 4-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Carter got payback for the Pittsburgh Penguins and teammate Jake Guentzel after Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner lost his cool. Carter scored a power-play goal 1:36 into overtime and the Penguins took advantage of a match penalty issued to Skinner to beat Buffalo 4-3 on Friday night. Skinner was ejected for cross-checking Jake Guentzel across the face with 22 seconds remaining in the opener of the teams' two-game set. Skinner went after Guentzel at the boards in comi

  • Gustavsson earns first career shutout as Wild defeat Canucks 3-0

    VANCOUVER — Filip Gustavsson stopped 35 shots for his first NHL shutout and Connor Dewar broke the Vancouver Canucks' back with a short-handed goal as the Minnesota Wild used a 3-0 victory to end a two-game losing skid. “It’s a relief,” said Gustavsson, who was playing in his 37th career game after being traded to the Wild in July from the Ottawa Senators. “It was really nice. “It’s been close. You set a few small goals along the way. I wanted to win in the NHL and now we’ve got a shutout. Now w

  • Steelers' Pickett exits, returns, then placed in protocol

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up after getting sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith at the end of Pittsburgh's first drive. He was evaluated by medical personnel and cleared to return, playing one more series before being ruled o

  • Karlsson, Meier lead Sharks past Ducks 6-1 to snap skid

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson and Nico Sturm scored eight seconds apart in the Sharks’ three-goal second period, and Eetu Makiniemi won his first NHL start with 23 saves in San Jose's 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Timo Meier and Karlsson had a goal and an assist apiece for the Sharks, who snapped a four-game losing streak with just their second win in nine games. After Makiniemi made his NHL debut in relief of Kaapo Kahkonen on Wednesday, the 23-year-old Finnish goal

  • Jaromir Jagr forced into action at age 50 after illness decimates team he owns

    NHL legend Jaromir Jagr can still put up points in pro hockey at the age of 50.

  • A friendly shawarma shop unwittingly serves up comfort during a difficult World Cup

    Chris Jones is in Qatar covering the men's World Cup for CBC Sports. People who spend a lot of time on the road develop coping strategies. One of the lessons I've learned — from astronauts, actually — is that you can't fight your environment. You need to accept the new rules, new rhythms, of your temporary home and adapt to them. It's never the other way around. This has been a strange World Cup for a host of reasons. Normally, the tournament is held across an entire country, so you're constantl

  • Chris Boucher misses his 'WWE tag team' partner Precious Achiuwa

    Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher discusses evolving his offence, working through the lows in the NBA and how much he misses playing alongside Precious Achiuwa.

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • Morant's triple-double leads Grizzlies past Thunder 123-102

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies used a second-half flurry to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-102 on Wednesday night. Morant's triple-double was his second this season and the seventh of his career, and his 13 rebounds tied a career high. Dillon Brooks added 24 points and Brandon Clarke finished with 17 points as the Grizzlies won their season-best fourth straight. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 26 points but wa