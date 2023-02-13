[Trending] MEMS Sensor Market Size & Share to Hit $ 70 Billion by 2030 at a 18% CAGR: Growing applications in the automotive and consumer electronics industry to drive market demand- Facts & Factors

The key market players listed in the MEMS sensor report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Analog Devices Inc., InvenSense Inc., General Electric Company, Robert Bosch GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, Sensata Technologies Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Hitachi Ltd., Harman International, Freescale Semiconductor Inc., STMicroelectronics, Murata Electronics Oy, Delphi Automotive PLC, Freescale Semiconductor Inc., and others.

SAN FRANCISCO, U.S., Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “MEMS Sensor Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Type (Inertial Sensor, Ultrasonic Sensor, Position Sensor, Motion Sensor, Microphone Sensor, Chemical Sensor, Optical Sensor, And Environmental Sensor), By Material (Polymers, Metal, Silicon, And Ceramic), By Application (Consumer Electronics, It And Telecommunication, Automotive, Aerospace, Defense, Medical, Industrial And Manufacturing, Smart Grid Infrastructure, Smartphones, Gaming, And Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to Facts and Factors, the global MEMS sensor market size was worth around USD 14.32 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 70 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 18% between 2022 and 2030.”

MEMS Sensor Market Overview:

Microelectromechanical systems or MEMS are sensors that are made up of suspended mass, which is a chip-based technology fixed between the two capacitive plates. A change in the electrical potential can be noted because of the suspended mass but there is a slight tilt in the sensor. The change in the difference is then calculated as to the change of capacitance. These sensors are small integrated devices or small systems that combine electrical components and mechanical components. The batch processing technique is used for the fabrication of these components, and it ranges between some micrometers to millimeters.

MEMS devices are used in pressure sensors of the tire, blood, optical switches, airbag sensors, and microphones. The use of these sensors in microphones has grown rapidly since the 20th century due to the use of magnetometers, gyroscopes, and accelerometers. The consumption of power due to the use of these sensors is reduced to a great extent. This is a low-cost option available in the market which is extremely robust and reliable. These devices are either extremely complicated electromechanical systems or new structures. One package comprises microstructures, mechanical microactuators, microsensors, and microelectronics.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 14.32 Billion

Projected Market Size in 2030

USD 70 Billion

CAGR Growth Rate

18% CAGR

Base Year

2021

Forecast Years

2022-2030

Key Market Players

Analog Devices Inc., InvenSense Inc., General Electric Company, Robert Bosch GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, Sensata Technologies Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Hitachi Ltd., Harman International, Freescale Semiconductor Inc., STMicroelectronics, Murata Electronics Oy, Delphi Automotive PLC, Freescale Semiconductor Inc., and others.

Key Segment

By Type, Material, Application, and Region

Major Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Purchase Options

Key Insights from Primary Research

  • As per the analysis, the MEMS Sensor market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 18% between 2022 and 2030.

  • The MEMS Sensor market size was worth around US$ 14.32 billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 70 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

  • The market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing applications in the consumer electronics and automobile industry

  • By type, optical sensors witnessed the maximum market share in 2021.

  • By material, the polymer used in fabrication was leading the market growth in 2021.

  • By end-user, consumer electronics was the segment that generated the maximum revenue in 2021.

  • By region, Asia-Pacific was the leading revenue generator in 2021

Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers

  • Growing consumer electronics industry to drive market demand

MES sensors provide a high amount of accuracy, and they are available at a low cost. They have extensive use in industrial applications. The most commonly available sensors in the market are magnetic field sensors, pressure sensors, gyroscopes, and accelerometers. The medical sensor market is booming due to the growing demand for disposable sensors. This product costs less and it provides more hygiene as compared to the fixed medical sensors. The use of these sensors in the telecommunications industry will show a spurt of growth.

Use of the sensors in smartphones and mobile phones has grown significantly. These factors will have a positive impact on the growth of the global MEMS sensors market. Prospects of MEMS technology look bright as significant steps are taken to develop sophisticated devices to meet the growing demand from different industries. These sensors are used to control the airbags in case of crash sensing. In vans, SUVs, pickup trucks, and sports vehicles, rollover detection mechanisms are used to increase the safety of the passengers. Speed sensors are used extensively in most cars and the safety feature has control over the braking system of vehicles.

The main challenge that the global MEMS sensors market players could face is the expenses incurred on developing the devices and the designs. The research activities conducted would also be high in cost. The setup cost of the fabrication of clean rooms is also high. When it comes to the manufacturing of low quantities, assembly units and fabrication units would seem to be expensive as compared to the amount of quantity generated.

To understand the quality of the equipment the testing procedure is also expensive and the same is the case with performance. The rising acceptance of environmentally friendly coatings could provide market growth opportunities whereas the presence of substitutes is expected to act as a major hindrance.

MEMS Sensor Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global MEMS sensors market is segmented on the basis of type, fabrication material, application, and region.

Based on the type, the global market segments are inertial sensors, ultrasonic sensors, position sensors, motion sensors, microphone sensors, chemical sensors, optical sensors, and environmental sensors. In 2021, the global market witnessed the highest growth in the optical sensor segment due to the various benefits offered by this product. The use of inertial sensors will also increase due to the growing demand for intelligent vehicles to provide driverless vehicles. Navigation systems also make use of these sensors; one of the prominent automotive manufacturers Bosch stated that these sensors help in registering changes in the vehicle speed and direction.

By the type of material used, the global market segments are polymers, metal, silicon, and ceramic. In 2021, the global market witnessed the highest growth of the sensors which make use of the polymer. Other segments are also expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.

Browse the full “MEMS Sensor Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2030” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/mems-sensor-market

Regional Analysis:

  • Asia-Pacific to lead with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to lead the global MEMS sensor market as the manufacturing of these sensors takes place majorly in this region. When it comes to the electronic control of automobiles, sensors play an extremely important role. Security of automobiles is maintained when they are subjected to extreme temperatures, environmental contaminants, and vibrations. Due to the nations such as Japan, China, and India, the demand for consumer electronics and automobiles will boost the market growth of the Asia-Pacific region.

Significant growth has been registered in China in recent times due to a large number of exports of drones, tablets, and smartphones, and the demand for these sensors is expected to grow in the forecast period. The Chinese government is supporting the growth of its automotive industry as it expects to reach 35 million units during the forecast period. A well-positioned automotive industry in India will also help with the growth of the market as it is serving the best domestic interest demographically as well as economically.

A compound annual growth rate of 9% will be registered by the consumer electronics and appliances segment during the forecast period. Several initiatives are taken by the government which aim at promoting the manufacturing of electronics and the export of the same. The anticipated time frame from various nations will contribute largely to the growth of the economy. A turnover of USD 400 billion is anticipated by the year 2025 according to the national policy on electronics.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global MEMS sensor market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global MEMS sensor market include;

  • Analog Devices Inc.

  • InvenSense Inc.

  • General Electric Company

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Panasonic Corporation

  • Sensata Technologies Inc.

  • Infineon Technologies AG

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • Harman International

  • Freescale Semiconductor Inc.

  • STMicroelectronics

  • Murata Electronics Oy

  • Delphi Automotive PLC

  • Freescale Semiconductor Inc.

Recent Industry Developments:

  • In 2020, a production line for semiconductor wafers was opened by STMicroelectronics which was introduced in Italy. The 8-inch wafers are produced by this company, which is among the other prominent manufacturers across the globe. This development will help in increasing the speed of developing new and current MEMS applications.

  • In March 2021, 6DoF MEMS was developed by Murata manufacturing company limited which is an inertial sensor for the GNSS positioning support.

The global MEMS sensor market is segmented as follows:

By Type

  • Inertial sensor

  • Ultrasonic sensor

  • Position sensor

  • Motion sensor

  • Microphone sensor

  • Chemical sensor

  • Optical sensor

  • Environmental sensor

By Material

  • Polymers

  • Metal

  • Silicon

  • Ceramic

By Application

  • Consumer electronics

  • IT and telecommunication

  • Automotive

  • Aerospace

  • Defense

  • Medical

  • Industrial and manufacturing

  • Smart grid infrastructure

  • Smartphones

  • Gaming

  • Others

By Region

  • North America

    • The U.S.

    • Canada

  • Europe

    • France

    • The UK

    • Spain

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • Southeast Asia

    • Rest of Southeast Asia

  • The Middle East & Africa

    • GCC

    • South Africa

    • Rest of the Middle East & Africa

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Argentina

    • Rest of Latin America

