The trendiest time to book a restaurant table isn’t when you think it is

Barrafina - Daniel Hambury / Evening Standard / eyevine

James Chiavarini, the owner of Il Portico and Pino, two well respected Italian restaurants in west London, likes to eat early. “I eat lunch at 11.30am and dinner at 17.30,” he tells me, meaning he keeps similar mealtimes to my two-year-old daughter. “There are loads of advantages to it. My family is Italian and Italians are obsessed with digestion. Eating early gives you much more energy and is much healthier. I always have carbs for lunch and then protein and veg for dinner. I monitor my heart rate, and it jumps by 10 beats per minute if I eat late at night.”

Chiavarini’s timings make it easier for him to serve his customers at more traditional mealtimes, but he has noticed his customers eating earlier too. “There’s very little business after 9.30pm, and we’re busier around 6.30 or 7pm. If a customer wants a table for 8pm but I don’t have anything until 8.30, many decline it.”

He puts the shift down to a combination of general health consciousness and more people working from home since Covid. “I think people have been eating in a more self-aware way since the smoking ban came in and the iPhone was released. Diners are more educated than they used to be.”

While the pandemic might have accelerated things, the trend for earlier dinner began long before. “It has been getting earlier for 10 or 15 years,” says Sam Hart, co-founder of Harts Group, which owns Barrafina, El Pastor, Quo Vadis and Parillan. “When I started in Soho everyone would have breakfast, which was ridiculous because nobody got in until about 10, so dinner was quite a lot later. But gradually it has got earlier and earlier.” Partly, he thinks, London has imported American work hours.

“I do slightly blame our American cousins,” he says. “As the office day started earlier and earlier, the idea of still being sat at a table at midnight has become less and less possible.” A recent New York Times piece articulated how even the city that never sleeps was increasingly getting home by bedtime. While other American cities favour early dining, New York was more European in its schedule, a city where you could eat as well at midnight as at 7pm. But that is shifting, too.

Post-theatre dining is no longer a thing in London, says Hart. “It was great being able to have a potential third sitting after the theatre, but on the upside we are a lot busier at six than we used to be at 11 o’clock,” he says. “Dinner is definitely getting earlier.”

Sam Hart, co-founder of Harts Group which owns restaurants like Barrafina, says the trend for earlier dining has been building for a while - Daniel Hambury / Evening Standard / eyevine

One advantage to eating earlier is being able to get a table at the best restaurants – until, that is, the 6.30pm slot catches on more widely. And it’s likely to catch on where the specials are strictly limited. Brutto, the Clerkenwell site opened by serial successful restaurateur Russell Norman, has its Florentine steak supplies chalked up on the wall. As they are ordered, they’re struck through – late diners are faced with not having the option of the signature dish.

An early dinner can also suit young parents, whether they are eating with their children or keen to get back to relieve a babysitter; ditto catching a train or actually managing to find a taxi around closing time. It benefits office workers keen to go straight from work to socialising and acts as a punctuation point for those who work from home.

Eating early in the evening used to be a sign that you might not be committing to the experience enough. David Ellis, a restaurant writer for the Evening Standard, sums up the anxiety. “Early dinners never seem as fun as the later ones,” he says. “And there’s no time for a cocktail or the pub beforehand.” It’s true that a celebratory dinner, or a date, is rarely at 6pm.

But arguments in favour of a later dinner assume the meal will be the end of the night, that once the cheese has been passed round everyone will be ready only to undo their belts and stumble to bed. This was one of the reasons Keith Waterhouse, author of The Theory and Practice of Lunch, the definitive book on the subject, preferred the earlier meal. Lunch is open ended; dinner is an ending. An early dinner is a compromise that suits a more informal, flexible, post-pandemic style of eating out. It is better for your digestion and leaves the rest of the evening free, whether you are going back for bathtime or off to bathe yourself in gin. A comma, rather than a full stop.

