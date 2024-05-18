Trend watch: striped shirts

A blue and white striped shirt could be your most useful summer piece. It’s smart enough for cocktails, half tucked into tailored Bermuda shorts with flat sandals or a slingback heel, thrown over swimwear on the beach or worn with jeans and layered necklaces for a cool but casual look. Size up for a loose fit or look for a style cut with oversized proportions.

Cult swimwear brand Hunza G (central model shot above) have launched a matching cotton shirt and shorts collection designed for beach and lounge wear. See also British brand Wyse’s Thomas shirt (on the left). Shirt specialists With Nothing Underneath’s patch pocket contrast striped Chessie shirt is a fresh take on an old favourite (7) and look out for their Weekend seersucker striped style (£95) – perfect for hot climates. Seersucker is a winner for travel and avoids the creasing issues that come with linen. The high street is awash with versions at all price points. Look for subtle differences, from painted stripes at Mango (1) and collarless with voluminous balloon sleeves at Aligne (£89) to embellished details at Essentiel Antwerp (9) and cropped versions at Zara (2).

Cos’s (£85) dress version is another multitasking take on the trend – wear over swimwear, add a brown leather woven belt (£24.90, Uniqlo) and Soeur’s leather and gold ring detail Florence sandals (£185) for an all day look.

1. 100% Cotton stripe £29.99, mango.com

2. Contrast stripe £29.99, zara.com

3. Pure cotton £49.50, marksandspencer.com

4. Cropped £45, frenchconnection.com

5. Collarless £77, arket.com

6. Bold stripe £55, joanieclothing.com

7. Chessie chambray blue patchwork £130, withnothingunderneath.com

8. Contrast collar £195, reallywildclothing.com

9. Floral £190. essentiel-antwerp.com

10. Brushed cotton £225, elvdenim.com