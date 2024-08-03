Trend watch: cool and classy embroidered shirts

Embroidered shirts from kardo.co Photograph: Kardo

Ideally, this is a piece you buy straight from the maker (maybe while on your hols). Look for artisan labels like slow-fashion brand Kardo (see picture, above), which uses traditional techniques, including Shibori and Chikankari embroidery and collaborates with handloom-weaving communities throughout India. Similarly, Kartik Kumra’s Delhi-based label Kartik Research aims to put forgotten Indian crafts back on the fashion map.

The LVMH prize semi-finalist counts Lewis Hamilton and Kendrick Lamar as fans. Find his shirts at Selfridges and Mr Porter. B Corp certified label Farm Rio’s all-over embroidered beauty (5, below) from its unisex edit is a real talking point and also comes in matching trousers. Wax London’s embroidered shirts included a rose design, palm tree and a vintage-look blue daisy (3, below). And Steven Stokey Daley offers a selection of one-of-a-kind upcycled tablecloth shirts in his Orange Label collection via his website (ssdaley.com, from £375). Current styles include trailing greenery and florals.

If you’re so inclined, follow his lead and have a go with a pattern from emporia-fabric.co.uk (£18) and scour Etsy and eBay for vintage embroidered tablecloths to use as your fabric.

1. Beige, £175, youmustcreate.com

2. Blue, £255, Kartik Research mrporter.com

3. White and blue, £87.50, waxlondon.com

4. Floral, £42, Topman asos.com

5. Fish design, £250, farmrio.uk

6. Flowers, £49 johnlewis.com

7. Pink petals, £145, chestudios.co.uk

8. Striped, £145, Universal Works, harveynicols.com

9. Floral, £254 (was, £509), Bode, mytheresa.com

10. Pink check, £200, kardo.co