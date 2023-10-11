On Trend: Snakes Are Home Decor's New Animal Print

These pretty little reptiles are everyone's favorite design motif this fall

Photo: Ted Cavanaugh

There's a thin line between tasteful and kitschy when it comes to animal-print decor. These serpentine pieces fall in the former category. They're spooky enough to hint at Halloween, but subtle enough to keep on display year-round.

Serpent Side Table

Photo courtesy of Currey & Company

This brass accent table is supported by three slithering snake-shaped legs. Place it next to your sofa for a sure-fire conversation starter when hosting. The patinaed surface adds to the cozy, old-world look.

Serpent Brass Accent Table, $500; curreyandcompany.com

Garden of Eden Wallpaper

Photo courtesy of Hygge & West

OK, so this one is a bit more permanent than your standard decor, but we couldn't skip over this swoon-worthy wallpaper. It comes in six punchy shades and one roll covers just over 65 square feet. The floral stems and coiled shape of the snakes soften the potentially harsh concept of snake wallpaper.

Serpentine Wallpaper, $225 per roll; hyggeandwest.com

Trendy Trinket Tray

Photo courtesy of Jonathan Adler

This porcelain number is an updated version of the classic leather valet tray—just look at those pinched corners! The poppy orange and intertwined snakes make this tray a stylish nod to the season, suitable for any room in the house.

Snake Valet Tray, $75; jonathanadler.com

Playful Pillow

Photo courtesy of Jungalow

If you're looking for something that skews more playful than scary, consider this pillow from designer and artist Justina Blakeney. Each snake is unique (some have stripes, some have dots), so it's also a great way to add more pattern to your space too.

Snake Pillow by Loloi x Justina Blakeney, $129; jungalow.com

Cozy Bean Bag

Photo courtesy of Pottery Barn Teen

This velvet beanbag has room for two—you and a slithery friend! A gilded snake (inspired by Nagini from the Harry Potter series) wraps around the base of this playroom perch. Kids and adults will love it.

Nagini Bean Bag Chair, $359; pbteen.com

Celestial Glasses

Photo courtesy of West Elm

Lattes, mixed drinks, and even plain old water looks more appetizing in these snaky glasses. They're shaped like a can for that vintage feel, plus they're made by a Colorado-based small business. Buy them individually or go all in (we would!) on a set of four.

Counter Couture Can Glasses, $48 for 4; westelm.com

Slithering Snake Mirror

Photo courtesy of Pottery Barn Teen

This oval wall mirror is simply enchanting. Twin snakes "wrap" around the mirror frame and their 3D features and textured skin make them look especially lively. Embrace the edginess by pairing the mirror with a dark color scheme or give off magical garden vibes with a poppy, floral palette. Either way, this serpentine mirror can totally reflect your vibe. Get it?

Cartoon Rug

Photo courtesy of West Elm

A whimsical snake motif adorns this 100 percent wool area rug from interior designer Sarah Sherman Samuel for West Elm. It will look hauntingly beautiful in your space, plus you can feel good about your purchase since the rug was made in a Fair Trade Certified factory.

Snake Easy Care Rug, from $399; westelm.com

Elegant Knocker

Photo courtesy of CB2

Guests (especially trick-or-treaters) will get a kick out of this snake-shaped door knocker. Polished solid brass and scale-textured engravings take it to the next level.

Polished Brass Snake Door Knocker, $60; cb2.com

