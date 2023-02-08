Trend Opportunity Profile: Energy

ReportLinker

This profile features novel concepts covering various aspects of energy leading to a better environment and creating direct opportunities for major sectors: industrial, health, mobility, aerospace, food and agriculture, and technology.

The trend opportunity profile series is a set of transformative trends that address the concerns related to the energy crisis, and these include alternative energy solutions and services that promote the commercialization of green hydrogen, development of solar farms on water bodies to draw renewable energy more efficiently, and other solutions of producing energy from waste.In addition, this series offers concepts that improve the quality of the environment with innovative solutions, such as forecasting changes in the climate that could provide actionable insights to help fight climate change, sustainable energy production as biofuels and bio-product precursors, and the use of renewable energy in buildings that promote sustainability.This analytics guides organizations to incorporate these trends by representing exemplary use cases and suggesting opportunities from the upcoming new business models that will help resolve energy-related challenges and enable growth.

